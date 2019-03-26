Log in
TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 03/25 12:29:48 pm
41.95 SEK   -0.47%
02:55aTELIA : Backs Cash-Flow Target After Eurasia Exit
DJ
02:31aTELIA : launches crowd movement insights service to boost city life
AQ
02:25aTELIA : Focus areas for Telia Company's Capital Markets Day
PU
Telia : Backs Cash-Flow Target After Eurasia Exit

03/26/2019 | 02:55am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Co. AB (TELIA.SK) said Tuesday that following its exit from Eurasia it will continue its focus on cash flow, reiterating its target for full-year operational free cash flow of 12.0 billion-12.5 billion Swedish kronor ($1.3 billion-$1.35 billion).

The company said it hopes to sustain and grow this level for 2020 and 2021.

In a statement in conjunction with its capital markets day, Telia reiterated that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the first half of 2019 will be weaker than the second half. For the first quarter of 2019, the underlying organic Ebitda decline is expected to be slightly more than the corresponding decline in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operational expenses of approximately SEK24 billion are expected to be reduced by around 2% annually 2019-2021 on a net basis, with a target of reducing costs by 10%-15% by 2022.

Cash-flow synergies from the company's Get/TDC acquisition in Norway are expected to reach a full run-rate of NOK800 million, from NOK700 million previously, by the end of 2021.

Telia also announces new green commitments for 2030, focusing on zero CO2 emissions and zero waste.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 266 M
EBIT 2019 14 819 M
Net income 2019 10 587 M
Debt 2019 63 191 M
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
P/E ratio 2020 15,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 182 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY-0.07%19 691
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.87%246 931
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.20%85 395
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.93%84 177
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 535
TELEFONICA2.79%44 590
