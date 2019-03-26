Telia : Backs Cash-Flow Target After Eurasia Exit

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Co. AB (TELIA.SK) said Tuesday that following its exit from Eurasia it will continue its focus on cash flow, reiterating its target for full-year operational free cash flow of 12.0 billion-12.5 billion Swedish kronor ($1.3 billion-$1.35 billion).

The company said it hopes to sustain and grow this level for 2020 and 2021.

In a statement in conjunction with its capital markets day, Telia reiterated that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the first half of 2019 will be weaker than the second half. For the first quarter of 2019, the underlying organic Ebitda decline is expected to be slightly more than the corresponding decline in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operational expenses of approximately SEK24 billion are expected to be reduced by around 2% annually 2019-2021 on a net basis, with a target of reducing costs by 10%-15% by 2022.

Cash-flow synergies from the company's Get/TDC acquisition in Norway are expected to reach a full run-rate of NOK800 million, from NOK700 million previously, by the end of 2021.

Telia also announces new green commitments for 2030, focusing on zero CO2 emissions and zero waste.

