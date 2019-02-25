Telia : Capital Markets Day, March 26, 2019

Telia Company invites investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day 2019.

The day starts at 7.30 CET with registration, and the presentations start at 8.00 CET with a Group update by President and CEO Johan Dennelind followed by presentations by other members of the Group Executive Management. The event ends at around 12.30 followed by a light lunch. Note that we have changed the date from March 21 to March 26 to let all participants visit the exhibition Telia connect2business where we display what tomorrow brings within different areaslike 5G, chatbot, digital infrastructure, healthcare and smart transportation.

Venue: Stockholm Waterfront, Nils Ericsons plan 4, Stockholm

The number of participants is limited but the event will be webcasted live at www.teliacompany.com.

Please register your participation here no later than March 15, 2019: Registration.For more information, please contact our press office +46 771 77 58 30, visit ourNewsroomor follow us on Twitter @Teliacompany.

We're Telia Company, the New Generation Telco. Our approximately 20,000 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers. Read more at www.teliacompany.com