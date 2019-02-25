Log in
TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
Telia : Capital Markets Day, March 26, 2019

02/25/2019

Telia Company invites investors, analysts and media to its Capital Markets Day 2019.
The day starts at 7.30 CET with registration, and the presentations start at 8.00 CET with a Group update by President and CEO Johan Dennelind followed by presentations by other members of the Group Executive Management. The event ends at around 12.30 followed by a light lunch. Note that we have changed the date from March 21 to March 26 to let all participants visit the exhibition Telia connect2business where we display what tomorrow brings within different areaslike 5G, chatbot, digital infrastructure, healthcare and smart transportation.
Venue: Stockholm Waterfront, Nils Ericsons plan 4, Stockholm
The number of participants is limited but the event will be webcasted live at www.teliacompany.com.
Please register your participation here no later than March 15, 2019: Registration.For more information, please contact our press office +46 771 77 58 30, visit ourNewsroomor follow us on Twitter @Teliacompany.
We're Telia Company, the New Generation Telco. Our approximately 20,000 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers. Read more at www.teliacompany.com

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 12:56:08 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 422 M
EBIT 2019 14 964 M
Net income 2019 10 610 M
Debt 2019 63 768 M
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 16,03
P/E ratio 2020 15,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
Capitalization 176 B
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY-3.17%18 832
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.25%235 196
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.91%82 849
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.94%79 225
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA5.85%45 714
