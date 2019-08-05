Telia Company CEO to Step Down in 2020

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--The Chief Executive of Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Company AB (TELIA.SK) said Sunday that he has submitted his resignation and will leave the company in 2020.

Johan Dennelind, who has a 12-month notice period in his contract, will continue in his position for the time being, the company said.

The exact timing of his departure depends on the search process for his successor, which the board will start immediately, the company added.

Mr. Dennelind has been CEO since Sept. 1, 2013.

"The board and I regret that Johan has chosen to leave the company, but at the same time we respect his decision to take a new step in his career," says Marie Ehrling, chairwoman of the board of directors.

"Johan has assured the board that he will continue in his present role with full force as long as it is needed during his notice period," she added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics