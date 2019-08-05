Log in
TELIA COMPANY

TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telia Company CEO to Step Down in 2020

0
08/05/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--The Chief Executive of Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Company AB (TELIA.SK) said Sunday that he has submitted his resignation and will leave the company in 2020.

Johan Dennelind, who has a 12-month notice period in his contract, will continue in his position for the time being, the company said.

The exact timing of his departure depends on the search process for his successor, which the board will start immediately, the company added.

Mr. Dennelind has been CEO since Sept. 1, 2013.

"The board and I regret that Johan has chosen to leave the company, but at the same time we respect his decision to take a new step in his career," says Marie Ehrling, chairwoman of the board of directors.

"Johan has assured the board that he will continue in his present role with full force as long as it is needed during his notice period," she added.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDIC GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.28 End-of-day quote.-27.27%
SECURITAS -3.14% 148.25 Delayed Quote.7.59%
TELIA COMPANY -0.91% 4.008 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
TELIA COMPANY -0.55% 43.02 Delayed Quote.3.05%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 86 236 M
EBIT 2019 14 327 M
Net income 2019 9 161 M
Debt 2019 78 011 M
Yield 2019 5,69%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 179 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,20  SEK
Last Close Price 43,02  SEK
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY3.05%18 609
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.12%229 920
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.06%86 340
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.05%78 203
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 897
BCE INC.12.55%41 506
