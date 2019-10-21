Telia Company Proposes New Chairman

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Company said Sunday that it has agreed to nominate Lars-Johan Jarnheimer as Chair of the board following a request from the Swedish state, Telia's largest shareholder.

The proposal would see Mr. Jarnheimer replace current Chairwoman Marie Ehrling.

Earlier this year, Telia completed its exit from Eurasia to refocus on its core Nordic and Baltic regions. It is now trying to move in to television after previously announcing the 9.2 billion Swedish kronor ($953 million) acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting, which owns Swedish TV channels TV4, C More as well as Finnish MTV. That deal is currently under review by the European Commission.

"Marie Ehrling who has served as Chair of the board since 2013 has contributed immensly to Telia, especially regarding the challenges connected to the company's Eurasian business and creating a stonger Nordic/Baltic basis," said Daniel Kristiansson, Chair of Telia Company's nomination committee.

"Lars-Johan is strongly business minded and has extensive experience within telecommunications. He has operative experience from being Chief Executive of Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.SK) and has been a member of the boards of Egmont International Holding AS, Milllicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) and Modern Times Group AB (MTG-B.SK)."

He also has experience from the consumer businesses within different sectors after having served as Chair of the boad of Ingka Holding (IKEA) and as board member of SAS AB, Telia added.

The board will issue a notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting within two weeks to vote on the new chairman.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com