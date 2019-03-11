Telia : Ericsson and Volvo CE launch Sweden's first 5G network for industries

The 5G network will be used at Volvo CE's research and development facility in Eskilstuna to further develop solutions for remote control of construction machinery and fully-automated solutions. It will also be used to increase understanding of how connected machines can create added value for the customer.

'We can see that the industry's interest in 5G is considerable. Automation of the entire flow will mean new ways of working and greater gains from efficiency. But to connect business-critical machines and vehicles requires a solution that can handle the massive amounts of data with guaranteed connection. That is what 5G can give us. And we are proud to lead the 5G development in Sweden together with our partners,' says Anders Olsson, CEO of Telia Sweden.

5G will simplify remote control

Even with fully-automated systems, human intervention is still needed now and again for control. Todays' remote-control technology has a time lag that makes it difficult to control at high speed or with high precision. 5G will make remote control simpler and safer.

'With extremely short response times, high capacity, and a high level of accessibility to the mobile network, commercial and standardized 5G technology can be used for applications such as remote control of heavy machinery in real time. This opens new opportunities for greater efficiency, cutting costs and reducing risk in hazardous environments. 5G enables us to create a safer, more efficient and sustainable society. In cooperation with Telia and Volvo CE, we are now putting theory into practice in Eskilstuna. The 5G technology is ready for the world to switch on,' says Magnus Frodigh, Head of Research at Ericsson.

Volvo CE, Telia and Ericsson have worked together before to deploy the latest technology to contribute to safer and more efficient mining and in the summer of 2018, Volvo CE joined Telia's 5G partner program. Volvo CE expects to be able to apply the lessons learned from tests at Eskilstuna to its global activities.

'We are testing locally in Eskilstuna, but we operate globally. Connected machines and autonomous solutions are the future. They can give our customers more efficient production, logistics, greater flexibility and safer work. By minimizing the potential safety risks and downtime associated with sectors such as mining, we can get closer to our goal of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero unplanned stops. It will be exciting to see how far 5G can take us on that journey,' says Melker Jernberg, President Volvo Construction Equipment.

About 5G, the fifth-generation mobile network

Compared to 4G, 5G is faster, has lower latency, higher accessibility and is able to handle more connected devices at the same time. It opens totally new areas of application within industry, key social functions and everyday lives.

Telia started a 5G partner program in the summer of 2018 that provided an innovation environment to explore the technical and commercial opportunities offered by 5G prior to commercial launch in 2020. To date, Volvo Construction Equipment, Einride, Tieto and Mid Sweden University have joined the partner programme, where Ericsson is the main technology partner. Telia also works with the Royal Institute of Technology, the Umeå 5G initiative, Luleå University of Technology and the Swedish Olympic Academy on 5G.