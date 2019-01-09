Log in
Telia : Explosive growth of connected devices in Sweden in 2018

01/09/2019

Swedes like connected devices. Almost every tenth Swedish home now has a connected speaker in addition to smartphones and tablets according to data from Telia Sweden's broadband customers and the service platform Telia Zone. The number of households with connected security solutions are also increasing dramatically. Connected weather stations are on the rise as well.

Rickard Damm, Head of Telia Zone, predicts that 2019 will be the year of smart speakers. 'We believe that we will see a substantial increase in the number of smart speakers across Sweden.'

Survey facts
During 2018 Telia Sweden upgraded 1.1 million households to Telia Zone, which turned the broadband routers into a service platform. All the data used in the survey is completely anonymized and cannot be derived from any individual or household.

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:13:01 UTC
