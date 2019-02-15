Telia : Former Telia CEO, Ex-Managers Acquitted in Uzbek Bribery Case

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--A Swedish court on Friday acquitted a former Telia Company AB (TELIA.SK) chief executive and two former managers of bribery charges.

Prosecutors had claimed that former Telia CEO Lars Nyberg and two others were behind 3 billion Swedish kronor ($323 million) in bribes paid to the daughter of former Uzbekistan president Islam Karimov, giving Telia access to the Uzbek market and allowing its subsidiary to gain telecom assets and continue operating in the country.

However, the Stockholm District Court on Friday cleared the defendants of all charges, ruling that "It has not been proven that alleged bribes have been given to someone who belongs to the circle of persons who, according to applicable law, could be made liable for taking bribes."

According to Swedish law, for the bribery charges to stick, prosecutors needed to prove that Mr. Karimov's daughter Gulnara held a position with connection to the telecom sector.

"It has not been proven in the case that Gulnara Karimova held any such position with connection to the telecom sector," the court said.

Telia Company wasn't part of the criminal proceedings involving the three former employees, but Marie Ehrling, chair of the board of Telia, said "I hope that today's ruling will bring an end to a painful and costly chapter in Telia company's history."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics