TELIA COMPANY

TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
Telia : Former Telia CEO, Ex-Managers Acquitted in Uzbek Bribery Case

02/15/2019 | 07:07am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--A Swedish court on Friday acquitted a former Telia Company AB (TELIA.SK) chief executive and two former managers of bribery charges.

Prosecutors had claimed that former Telia CEO Lars Nyberg and two others were behind 3 billion Swedish kronor ($323 million) in bribes paid to the daughter of former Uzbekistan president Islam Karimov, giving Telia access to the Uzbek market and allowing its subsidiary to gain telecom assets and continue operating in the country.

However, the Stockholm District Court on Friday cleared the defendants of all charges, ruling that "It has not been proven that alleged bribes have been given to someone who belongs to the circle of persons who, according to applicable law, could be made liable for taking bribes."

According to Swedish law, for the bribery charges to stick, prosecutors needed to prove that Mr. Karimov's daughter Gulnara held a position with connection to the telecom sector.

"It has not been proven in the case that Gulnara Karimova held any such position with connection to the telecom sector," the court said.

Telia Company wasn't part of the criminal proceedings involving the three former employees, but Marie Ehrling, chair of the board of Telia, said "I hope that today's ruling will bring an end to a painful and costly chapter in Telia company's history."

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELIA COMPANY 0.64% 3.775 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
TELIA COMPANY 0.25% 39.54 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 186 M
EBIT 2019 14 920 M
Net income 2019 10 610 M
Debt 2019 63 020 M
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,54
P/E ratio 2020 14,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Capitalization 171 B
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY-6.05%18 367
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.10%223 253
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.97%81 541
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.55%76 028
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 400
TELEFONICA-0.33%42 874
