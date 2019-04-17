Log in
TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
Telia : Invitation to Telia Company's Interim Report January-March 2019

04/17/2019

Telia Company's Interim Report January-March 2019 will be announced on Thursday April 25, 2019, at 7:00 CET.

Thursday April 25, 2019
Press and Analyst Conference
Time: 9.30 (CET)
Place: Telia Company's Head Office, Stjärntorget 1, Solna
Mr. Johan Dennelind, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Christian Luiga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present the Interim Report.
Press identification card or similar is required to attend.
The press and analyst conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.teliacompany.com.
Telephone conference in connection to the press and analyst conference
You can listen to the conference live over the phone and attend the Q&A session after the presentation.
To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before to register your attendance.
Dial-in numbers: +44 (0) 2071 928 000, 0800 376 7922
Access code: 7594455
You can also listen to the conference call afterwards until May 2, 2019.
Replay number: +44 (0) 3333 009 785
Access code: 7594455
For more information, please contact our press office +46 771 77 58 30, visit ourNewsroomor follow us on Twitter @Teliacompany.
We're Telia Company, the New Generation Telco. Our approximately 20,000 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers. Read more at www.teliacompany.com

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 05:37:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 164 M
EBIT 2019 14 715 M
Net income 2019 10 405 M
Debt 2019 63 184 M
Yield 2019 5,87%
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
P/E ratio 2020 15,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Capitalization 179 B
