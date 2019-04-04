Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Telia Company    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telia : Lithuania reduces staff to increase efficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:42am EDT

After the merger of Teo and Omnitel, Telia Company has invested heavily in business transformation and digitalisation which has enabled a streamlined internal structure and more efficient work processes.

Beginning today and until the end of the summer, the number of Telia Lietuva employees will be reduced by 285, equivalent to 12 percent of the staff. While implementing the structural changes, some of the employees will be offered internal career opportunities at the fast-growing Telia Global Services (TGSL) in Vilnius. TGSL is currently expanding its operations and is expected to employ 500 people by the end of the year compared to today's 300 employees.

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIA COMPANY
05:42aTELIA : Lithuania reduces staff to increase efficiency
PU
03:01aTELIA LIETUVA : to increase the efficiency of operations in Lithuania
AQ
04/03TELIA LIETUVA : The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB Shareholders wil..
AQ
04/03TELIA LIETUVA : The Board approved financial statements for the year 2018, convo..
AQ
04/02KCELL AO : Shares of Kazakhtelecom, Kcell listed on St Petersburg exchange
AQ
04/01TELIA : comments Swedish Armed Forces' opinion
PU
03/31TELIA : For Telia digitalization has changed everything but it has yet to change..
PU
03/28TELIA : Acquires Danish Spectrum
DJ
03/28TELIA : invests in frequencies in the 700 MHz and 900 MHz bands
AQ
03/27TELIA : targets 2% cut in operational expenses during 2019-2021
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 352 M
EBIT 2019 14 783 M
Net income 2019 10 461 M
Debt 2019 63 219 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 16,92
P/E ratio 2020 15,78
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 184 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY1.24%19 596
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.71%244 163
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.33%81 527
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.85%79 351
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 452
TELEFONICA2.92%43 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About