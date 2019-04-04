Telia : Lithuania reduces staff to increase efficiency

After the merger of Teo and Omnitel, Telia Company has invested heavily in business transformation and digitalisation which has enabled a streamlined internal structure and more efficient work processes.

Beginning today and until the end of the summer, the number of Telia Lietuva employees will be reduced by 285, equivalent to 12 percent of the staff. While implementing the structural changes, some of the employees will be offered internal career opportunities at the fast-growing Telia Global Services (TGSL) in Vilnius. TGSL is currently expanding its operations and is expected to employ 500 people by the end of the year compared to today's 300 employees.