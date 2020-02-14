Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Telia Company    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/14 05:15:24 am
41.32 SEK   +0.78%
04:45aTELIA : Sells Moldovan Mobile Network Operator for $31.5 Million
DJ
04:01aTELIA : divests its interest in Moldcell
AQ
02/12Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS - Huawei official
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telia : Sells Moldovan Mobile Network Operator for $31.5 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 04:45am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Company AB said Friday that its Fintur Holdings subsidiary has agreed to sell its 100% holding in Moldovan mobile network operator Moldcell for $31.5 million.

"I am happy to announce the completion of our journey to exit Eurasia, allowing us to fully focus on the Nordic and Baltic markets," said Telia's acting Chief Executive Christian Luiga.

The sale of Moldcell to a unit of Nepalese conglomerate CG Corp Global isn't subject to any conditions and Telia expects to complete the sale during the first quarter of 2020.

Moldcell represents approximately 0.7% of Telia's service revenues and 0.6% of the company's total Ebitda.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED 6.67% 0.32 End-of-day quote.10.34%
TELIA COMPANY 0.63% 41.26 Delayed Quote.1.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TELIA COMPANY
04:45aTELIA : Sells Moldovan Mobile Network Operator for $31.5 Million
DJ
04:01aTELIA : divests its interest in Moldcell
AQ
02/12Turkcell signs agreement to use Huawei's HMS - Huawei official
RE
02/10TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 6 2020
AQ
02/07TELIA : The Nomination Committee's proposal for Telia Company's AGM
PU
02/07TELIA : The Nomination Committee's proposal for Telia Company's AGM
AQ
02/05CISCO : Telia Carrier First in the World to Launch 400GE-Ready Backbone Network ..
AQ
02/04TELIA : issues a green hybrid bond of EUR 500 million
AQ
02/04TELIA : joins Transparency International Sweden's Corporate Supporters Forum
AQ
02/03TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 5 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 93 726 M
EBIT 2020 14 382 M
Net income 2020 9 339 M
Debt 2020 90 980 M
Yield 2020 6,11%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,76x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 41,36  SEK
Last Close Price 41,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Carl Peter Luiga President, CEO & Executive Vice President
Lars-Johan Jarnheimer Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Douglas Gordon Lubbe Chief Financial Officer
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY1.86%17 360
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.48%242 576
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.98%92 137
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.79%80 079
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 646
BCE INC.6.63%43 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group