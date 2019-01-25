Telia : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Company AB (TELIA.SK) said Friday that it swung to a fourth-quarter net loss as results were weighed by costs associated with completing the company's exit from Eurasia.

The company reported net loss of 1.1 billion Swedish kronor ($121 million), from a profit of SEK792 million the prior year. Net profit from continuing operations totaled SEK1.83 billion. Sales rose to SEK22.21 billion, up from SEK21.16 billion.

Telia has been divesting itself of or liquidating Eurasia assets to refocus on its core Nordic and Baltic regions.

Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said: "Our prime focus the past few years has increasingly been our Nordic and Baltic operations, and the Eurasian divestments in the fourth quarter now means full strategical and operational focus on our core markets."

Telia said the end of 2018 was challenging for its Swedish business. "That challenging environment will continue, but this has not changed my view on 2019 and 2020 for improving trends in Sweden," Mr. Dennelind added.

The company sees 2019 free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licenses and spectrum fees and dividends from associated companies, to grow to between SEK12.0 billion and SEK12.5 billion.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics