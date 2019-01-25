Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Telia Company    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY (TELIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/24 11:29:43 am
41.69 SEK   -0.33%
01:40aTELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
DJ
01:15aTELIA : Changes in Telia Company's Group Executive Management
AQ
01:01aTELIA : Year-end Report January-December 2018
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telia : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 01:40am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Company AB (TELIA.SK) said Friday that it swung to a fourth-quarter net loss as results were weighed by costs associated with completing the company's exit from Eurasia.

The company reported net loss of 1.1 billion Swedish kronor ($121 million), from a profit of SEK792 million the prior year. Net profit from continuing operations totaled SEK1.83 billion. Sales rose to SEK22.21 billion, up from SEK21.16 billion.

Telia has been divesting itself of or liquidating Eurasia assets to refocus on its core Nordic and Baltic regions.

Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said: "Our prime focus the past few years has increasingly been our Nordic and Baltic operations, and the Eurasian divestments in the fourth quarter now means full strategical and operational focus on our core markets."

Telia said the end of 2018 was challenging for its Swedish business. "That challenging environment will continue, but this has not changed my view on 2019 and 2020 for improving trends in Sweden," Mr. Dennelind added.

The company sees 2019 free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licenses and spectrum fees and dividends from associated companies, to grow to between SEK12.0 billion and SEK12.5 billion.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TELIA COMPANY -0.37% 4.056 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
TELIA COMPANY -0.33% 41.69 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIA COMPANY
01:40aTELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
DJ
01:15aTELIA : Changes in Telia Company's Group Executive Management
AQ
01:01aTELIA : Year-end Report January-December 2018
AQ
01/24TELIA : joins networks alliance NGENA to strenghten global offerings
PU
01/21TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 3 2019
AQ
01/18TELIA : Susanna Campbell leaves Telia Company's Board of Directors
PU
01/18TELIA : Susanna Campbell leaves Telia Company's Board of Directors
AQ
01/17TELIA : Technology Telia Carrier Welcomes Unidata to its Rome PoP
AQ
01/17TELIA : Invitation to Telia Company's Year-end Report January-December 2018
PU
01/17TELIA : Invitation to Telia Company's Year-end Report January-December 2018
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 84 172 M
EBIT 2018 14 563 M
Net income 2018 8 416 M
Debt 2018 56 950 M
Yield 2018 5,63%
P/E ratio 2018 22,24
P/E ratio 2019 15,48
EV / Sales 2018 2,82x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 181 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 41,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY-0.36%20 089
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.74%238 665
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.72%81 049
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.25%78 315
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 399
TELEFONICA5.36%45 656
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.