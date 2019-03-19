Telia : The rise and rise of Amazon

Let's start from the beginning. It is easy to say what Amazon started out as. Most of us know that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos started by selling books online. The company went public in May 1997, never really focused on profit and bled money for years. For the third quarter 2018 Amazon reported net sales of USD 56.6 billion and a net income of USD 2.9 billion, pretty impressive for a company that started with an online bookstore out of a Seattle garage.

But what is it today? Not as easy to answer. Again, most people would say that Amazon is all about e-commerce. Partly true, of course. But e-commerce is only one leg and its importance is decreasing by the day - e-commerce is still the bulk of Amazon's business but profit wise it is not very significant. Today Amazon with more than 600.000 fulltime employees, is a titan of logistics, payments, hardware, data storage, and media. Surveys show that an increasing number of people abandon Google for Amazon for product searches which is exactly what Amazon has been working towards: a one-stop shop.

The everything store

Have an Amazon Prime account? If you do, you are in good company. Prime was originally launched in 2005 and today offers bundled services where members can enjoy free video service, unlimited music streaming and photo storage, e-books and free same day delivery in some US cities for USD 12.99 a month. Amazon is obviously pretty good at not giving their Prime subscribers any incentives to switch to having three or more different service subscriptions instead. The average Prime user in 2017, spent USD 1,300 on the site. By the end of 2017 Prime was estimated to reach more than half of American households.

In 2014 Amazon launched Alexa, the virtual assistant, and has since worked effortlessly to have Alexa integrated into devices. In late 2018 the number of Alexa-compatible smart home devices had quintupled compared to 2017, to more than 20,000 devices from over 3,500 brands. Amazon has introduced Alexa experiences for the car and the assistant will be integrated into select Audi vehicles.

Groceries might not be what you would associate a cool, cutting edge company with. But in 2017 Amazon acquired American grocery retailer Whole Foods for USD 13.7 billion. The new owner quickly expanded grocery delivery and the service is now available in more than 60 U.S. cities, offering customers delivery in as fast as an hour.

In 2018 Amazon also launched Amazon Go, initially five physical stores with no checkout required. The Just Walk Out Technology, a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning, powers the stores.

'Is Amazon coming to Sweden?'

In late 2018 Amazon launched local versions of its site in Turkey and India. But the company has yet to launch sites in the Nordics and Baltics. Nick Caplin, Media Relations Manager at Amazon, politely refrains from answering when and if the company plans to do so:

'We do not comment on rumors and speculation, so unfortunately, I am unable to help you with this.'

A not too qualified guess as to why Amazon hasn't launched local sites in the Nordics/Baltics yet is that the company has been pretty busy doing other stuff and that the markets in question are too small to prioritize. And it doesn't seem to bother Swedes too much using Amazon's German or British sites (as well as the US site). They already spend roughly SEK 1 billion annually in the company's stores.

'Your profit is my opportunity.' That's one of Jeff Bezos' more famous quotes and relates to Amazon's e-commerce platform and there's no doubt that wherever Amazon has established itself locally, the retail market has undergone some fundamental changes with diminishing margins and tougher competition.

'Old news'

All through 2018 Swedish media was repeating the same message over and over, 'Amazon is coming to Sweden', not letting on that Amazon Web Services (AWS) already had established itself in the country with three data centers hosting its cloud service platform. Even though AWS is definitely less well-known compared to the trade platform, AWS constitutes a larger portion of Amazon's annual profit.

Marcus Lidbeck, Head of Division X Digital Markets at Telia Company, says that AWS's entry into Sweden, didn't mean too much for Telia Company.

'AWS has already been present in the European market for a couple of years and today potential customers typically don't source a cloud provider just based on geographical location as long it's within the EU and it's GDPR compliant. Meaning we are already facing competition from AWS and other cloud providers and we are also using AWS, Azure and other cloud providers for our internal solutions. So, we can in same cases be competitors in others we are partners, that's the new economy.'

What are the general implications for competitors when a company such as Amazon establishes itself in a new market?

'Competition is good as long as it's fair and on the same terms, meaning customers have more to choose from. But of course if a giant like Amazon enters a new market it will have big impact on the local competition in that market. Especially if Amazon can invest heavily in marcom and use funds from other markets or even businesses to fund their activities,' says Lidbeck and explains that Telia Company definitely should be present on Amazon's trade platform.

'It's like asking if Telia should have a store in Mall of Scandinavia or not. Telia needs to be present both in the physical world and online where there is a lot of potential customers. Then if we can accept the terms to have a store in Mall of Scandinavia or on Amazon, that's a business decision we need to take if we see enough sales and other additional values to be present in that context next to other stores and brands.'

Impacts on local businesses

Jonas Arnberg, CEO of HUI Research which is owned by the Swedish Trade Federation, has done some research on how local markets have developed once Amazon has established itself there.

'The lessons learned kind of vary depending on which line of business you're in. If you're a food, furniture, or hardware retailer, Amazon isn't really a competitor yet. The supermarket industry on the other hand can be affected when customers start to subscribe to certain goods through Prime. But for the ones who are already under pressure - electronics, books, fashion - will come under even more pressure,' Arnberg says and continues.

'The other perspective - digitalization - mostly hits the middle hands. If you have a strong brand, Amazon is only beneficial for you. Retailers will experience tough times, especially those with shallow and spread out ranges of goods. I believe that you have to specialize. Amazon is a giant who takes care of the boring part of trade which means that retailers must be very clear with the advantages of their offerings specifically.'

This long read is part of our series of in-depth stories on selected topics; articles combined with video or audio that contain even more information.

Listen

Amazon - from books to digital world domination

Listen to Telia Company's podcast where Brad Stone, author of the book 'The Everything Store', gives his prediction about the future for American e-commerce giant Amazon and Pernilla Jonsson, PhD in consumer culture and business administration and author of 'The purchase revolution', explains how Amazon has changed the consumer experience.

