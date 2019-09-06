Log in
TELIA COMPANY

TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 11:30:00 am
42.845 SEK   -0.17%
12:05pTELIA : Working With EU in Bonnier Deal Investigation
DJ
11:31aTELIA : comments media speculations
AQ
09/03TELIA : Offers Concessions Over Bonnier Deal -Reuters
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telia : Working With EU in Bonnier Deal Investigation

09/06/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Co. AB (TELIA.SK) said Friday that it is working with the EU's antitrust authority in an investigation into the company's acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting.

"The European Commission's phase-two investigation is still ongoing, and we are working closely and constructively with the Commission. We remain confident and will continue the dialogue, but we cannot comment the process any further as long as we haven't been formally notified of a final decision," the company said.

Reuters earlier this week reported that Telia would be willing to allow rivals access to its TV channels to alleviate antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier.

Telia, which agreed to buy Bonnier in July last year, notified the European Commission of the acquisition in March and the EU's executive arm then opened a probe which moved to a second in-depth phase in May.

The commission has until Nov. 19 to decide on the merger, Telia said.

The company had previously said it expected to close the deal in the second half of 2019.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatauydvaello@dowjones.com

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 86 425 M
EBIT 2019 14 327 M
Net income 2019 9 570 M
Debt 2019 77 958 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,20  SEK
Last Close Price 42,92  SEK
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY2.24%18 426
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.49%242 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.94%89 132
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.75%79 015
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 913
BCE INC.17.37%43 048
