Telia : Working With EU in Bonnier Deal Investigation

By Adria Calatayud

Nordic telecommunications operator Telia Co. AB (TELIA.SK) said Friday that it is working with the EU's antitrust authority in an investigation into the company's acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting.

"The European Commission's phase-two investigation is still ongoing, and we are working closely and constructively with the Commission. We remain confident and will continue the dialogue, but we cannot comment the process any further as long as we haven't been formally notified of a final decision," the company said.

Reuters earlier this week reported that Telia would be willing to allow rivals access to its TV channels to alleviate antitrust concerns over its $957 million bid for Bonnier.

Telia, which agreed to buy Bonnier in July last year, notified the European Commission of the acquisition in March and the EU's executive arm then opened a probe which moved to a second in-depth phase in May.

The commission has until Nov. 19 to decide on the merger, Telia said.

The company had previously said it expected to close the deal in the second half of 2019.

