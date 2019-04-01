Telia : comments Swedish Armed Forces' opinion

The Committee on Industry and Trade has presented the Parliament with a proposal for an announcment to the government to investigate how the Swedish state can wind up its stake in Telia Company over time. The matter will be discussed by the Parliament on April 3, 2019.

In the preparatation of the matter, The Swedish Armed Forces has presented a written opinon.

In a comment to the Armed Forces' opinion, Telia Company writes: 'A listed company must treat its owners equally and make sure that information is available for everyone in a correct way. Large shareholders are not entitled to more informaton or greater access compared to others, nor are they entitled to have any particular impact on the company.'

The Company also writes: 'Telia Company's intention is to continue the long tradition of close and trustful co-operation with the Armed Forces in questions concerning national security and the need for protected communications. This commitment is of outmost importance in times of great challenges to security policy and it should rest on mature ways of co-operaton, legislation and regulation.

