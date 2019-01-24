Telia : joins networks alliance NGENA to strenghten global offerings

By becoming a member of the global telecommunications alliance, Telia Company will be offering ngena's fully managed SD-WAN services to its enterprise customers, complimenting Telia Company's portfolio of global offerings. In addition, all alliance members benefit from selected high quality Ethernet and internet-based wholesale access services in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

'Enterprises need modern data connectivity services without limits and boundaries. We are expanding our global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) portfolio by joining ngena and by that we will be able to address our customers needs in an even higher grade,' says Pernilla Wikman, Head of Global Business at Telia Company.

Ngena is a new gen telco venture with a business model based on partnerships with leading operators globally that sell and deliver their solutions.

Alessandro Adriani, Managing Director at ngena, says:

'The enterprise customers of all ngena partners will benefit from the world-class access services that Telia Company is providing in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Similarly, Telia Company's enterprise customers will be able to leverage ngena's SD-WAN solution and its global alliance coverage'.

In December 2018, Telia Company launched a new global business site to position the global offerings to its Nordic and Baltic enterprise customers. Go there.

