Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 7.52 billion Swedish crowns (645.9 million pounds) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.44 billion a year ago, and compared to a forecast of 7.48 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

Excluding the positive impact from IFRS 16, adjusted EBITDA, on a like-for-like basis regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, fell 2 percent from a year ago.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)