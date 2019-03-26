Log in
TELIA COMPANY

TELIA COMPANY

(TELIA)
My previous session
03/26 09:43:11 am
41.4300 SEK   -1.24%
04:20aTELIA : sets bold environmental goals
PU
02:55aTELIA : Backs Cash-Flow Target After Eurasia Exit
DJ
02:31aTELIA : launches crowd movement insights service to boost city life
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telia : sets bold environmental goals

0
03/26/2019 | 04:20am EDT

Science shows that climate change and excessive consumption will have devastating impact on the planet if we do not do something unprecented.

ICT companies like Telia have great potential to make a huge impact by taking action. Telia Company is taking a stand by stepping up its environmental efforts and minimize the negative impacts.

'We feel it's our responsibility to bolster our commitment and cut our environmental footprint to zero. But we also see an opportunity for growth as digitalization lies in the center of carbon emission reductions and circular economy. With our abilities and competence in communications, data analytics, IoT and much more, we can help our customers run their operations in a more energy-efficient way and enable new business models in for example sharing economy,' says Anne Larilahti, Head of Group Sustainability.

Telia will implement a battery of measures to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. To make significant impact, focus will be where the effect is the biggest, and where it fits business strategy the best. Through digitalization, the company has significant potential to impact the environment in a positive way and providing customers with eco-friendly solutions has a great potential of saving both money and reducing emissions.

Doing business with Telia will also come with environmental requirements on suppliers. Telia has over 30000 vendors and subcontractors that the company will work closely with to integrate the environmental agenda into their operations.

'I have already talked to some of our main vendors, some of them are big global companies, explaining that we will expect them to show higher ambition. So far, I have only seen positive reactions. I notice a willingness around the world, not least from our business customers, to change to sustainable operations, but there needs to be strong push and pull from forward leaning businesses,' says Johan Dennelind, Telia Company CEO.

Adopting new daring goals will not only affect the way the company does business - to accelerate and achieve these goals, everyone in the company will be involved.

'This agenda will require strong collaboration within the company, among peers, across industries, and with the public sector. We welcome all partners and while we are proud of our bold ambition, we would love to see others join or get even bolder,' says Johan Dennelind.

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:19:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 87 266 M
EBIT 2019 14 819 M
Net income 2019 10 587 M
Debt 2019 63 191 M
Yield 2019 5,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,67
P/E ratio 2020 15,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 182 B
Chart TELIA COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Telia Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIA COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY-0.07%19 649
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.87%246 931
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.20%85 395
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.93%84 177
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 535
TELEFONICA2.79%44 590
