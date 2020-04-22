Telia : 1Q Net Profit Hit by Higher Costs

By Ian Walker

Telia Co. AB Wednesday reported a 38% fall in net profit for the first quarter of the year as it booked higher costs, and backed its recently reduced full-year guidance.

The Nordic telecommunications operator made a net profit of 1.11 billion Swedish kronor ($0.11 billion), compared with SEK1.80 billion for the same period last year.

Sales rose to SEK22.43 billion, from SEK20.84 billion for the first quarter of 2019 and consensus forecasts of SEK22.31 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was SEK7.28 billion for the quarter, down from SEK7.41 billion for the first quarter of 2019. Consensus forecast for adjusted Ebitda was SEK7.48 billion.

All consensus forecasts have been taken from the company's website.

Last month, Telia cut its dividend and said it won't reach its previous full-year guidance as the coronavirus pandemic hits the company's television and media unit. It now plans to propose a dividend of SEK1.80 instead of the previous proposal of SEK2.45.

Full-year adjusted Ebitda at stable currencies is expected to grow 2%-5% compared with 2019 and operational free cash flow is now expected to be between SEK9.5 billion and SEK10.5 billion. The company had forecast operational free cash flow of between SEK10.5 billion and SEK11.5 billion on March 26.

