TELIA COMPANY AB    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIA COMPANY AB

(TELIA)
  Report
04/21 11:29:54 am
34.27 SEK   -3.30%
Telia : 1Q Net Profit Hit by Higher Costs

04/22/2020 | 01:43am EDT

By Ian Walker

Telia Co. AB Wednesday reported a 38% fall in net profit for the first quarter of the year as it booked higher costs, and backed its recently reduced full-year guidance.

The Nordic telecommunications operator made a net profit of 1.11 billion Swedish kronor ($0.11 billion), compared with SEK1.80 billion for the same period last year.

Sales rose to SEK22.43 billion, from SEK20.84 billion for the first quarter of 2019 and consensus forecasts of SEK22.31 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--the company's preferred metric, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was SEK7.28 billion for the quarter, down from SEK7.41 billion for the first quarter of 2019. Consensus forecast for adjusted Ebitda was SEK7.48 billion.

All consensus forecasts have been taken from the company's website.

Last month, Telia cut its dividend and said it won't reach its previous full-year guidance as the coronavirus pandemic hits the company's television and media unit. It now plans to propose a dividend of SEK1.80 instead of the previous proposal of SEK2.45.

Full-year adjusted Ebitda at stable currencies is expected to grow 2%-5% compared with 2019 and operational free cash flow is now expected to be between SEK9.5 billion and SEK10.5 billion. The company had forecast operational free cash flow of between SEK10.5 billion and SEK11.5 billion on March 26.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 90 004 M
EBIT 2020 13 670 M
Net income 2020 8 500 M
Debt 2020 89 300 M
Yield 2020 5,97%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 140 B
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Carl Peter Luiga President, CEO & Executive Vice President
Lars-Johan Jarnheimer Chairman
Magnus Zetterberg COO, Head-Global Services & Operations
Douglas Gordon Lubbe Chief Financial Officer
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIA COMPANY AB-14.86%13 874
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.33%242 024
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.32%86 846
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-16.20%64 557
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.33%48 625
BCE INC.-2.79%37 661
