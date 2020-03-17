Telia : Extended possibilities to participate at Telia Company's AGM via proxy

Extended possibilities to participate at Telia Company's AGM via proxy
Due to the new coronavirus, Telia Company informs of a extended possibilities
for shareholders to attend the annual general meeting on April 2, 2020 via proxy
arranged by Euroclear.
Shareholders who have given notice of attendance and are worried about the
spread of infection are now given the possibility to authorise Euroclear as a
proxy holder to attend and vote on their behalf at Telia Company's AGM.
Shareholders are in this way given the possibility to be represented at the AGM
without having to be present in person. A template proxy form is available at
www.teliacompany.com. Proxy documents will be collected and handled by Euroclear
in accordance with applicable regulation. An original proxy form must be
availabel to Euroclear Sweden on March 31, 2020 at the latest.
The precautionary measure aims at safeguarding shareholder's and employees'
health condition and to minimize the risk of spreading infection in society at
large. Telia Company encourages all shareholders to carefully consider whether
they can attend the AGM via proxy instead of personally, especially shareholders
who belong to risk groups, who have visited an area with widespread infection or
who have been in close contact with someone who has been infected with the new
coronavirus.
Telia Company has also decided not to serve refreshments at the AGM.
The annual general meeting of Telia Company AB will be held on Thursday, April
2, 2020, at 2 p.m. CET at Lilla Cirkus, Cirkus, Djurgårdsslätten 43-45 in
Stockholm. Registration for the meeting starts at 1 p.m. CET.
