TELIASONERA (TELIA)
Calling all startups: We're open for business to coach your business

09/03/2018 | 01:27pm CEST

For the third year in a row, Telia Company and Capgemini are launching Coach Your Business (CYB), a mentor program for startups. Startups accepted to the program will, under a period of 6-12 months, get access to a range of experts in a range of fields; we'll provide you with first hand help, guidance and mentoring in investment, development, logistics, sales, technology, design just to name a few. It's an awesome opportunity to give your startup that extra boost.

Jonas Hermann, cofounder of Stagecast, was part of Coach Your Business 2017.
'We are really happy to have been part of the program. Not only did we get the opportunity to meet a number of different mentors on all levels at Telia, but they have also opened up other doors and opportunities in their market through their various partners and networks that has helped us in our development. We are looking forward to continuing the collaboration that we have established with the mentors.'

Inanna Lallerstedt, cofounder of Nodified, was part of Coach Your Business 2018.
'We've had the opportunity to meet a number of mentors on all levels. They also opened up doors and opportunities in their markets to meet customers. The program has helped us tune our offer and aid in our development. We are really looking forward to continuing our engagement with them in the future.'

So, wait no longer. Visit www.CYB2019.com to submit your application. Hope to see you soon!

Coach Your Business Class of 2017: Stagecast, Airmee and Brand New Brand.
Coach Your Business Class of 2018: Nodified, Vyer and Information Experience

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:26:06 UTC
