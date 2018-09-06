Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  TeliaSonera    TELIA   SE0000667925

TELIASONERA (TELIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TeliaSonera : Nokia boosts Telia Helsinki Data Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:47am CEST

'Telia Helsinki Data Center is a modern facility supporting smooth operations. It meets our strict requirements for data security, energy efficiency and sustainability. The agreement with Telia is an important step for Nokia in implementing our global data center strategy,' says Nokia CIO Ursula Soritsch-Renier.

'Data factories like our Helsinki Data Center are a vital building block for the future infrastructure of IoT, 5G, robotics and AI. We are extremely proud that our key partner Nokia has decided to use our data center for their key operations. The deepened cooperation will boost our joint efforts in building the next digital infrastructure,' says Jussi Salminen, VP for Enterprise segment, Telia Finland.

Telia Helsinki Data Center is the largest open data center in Finland. Opened in June 2018, it provides top level systems for security, safety and power, offering the most modern and safe facility for data. The data center has multiple connections to Telia's global network that hosts almost 40 percent of the daily global internet traffic. Data centers are an integral part of the 5G network architecture.

The total capacity of Telia Helsinki Data Center is 24 megawatts. The servers generate massive amounts of heat, which will be used for heating up to 20 000 apartments in the neighboring city of Espoo.

Telia Helsinki Data Center

Disclaimer

Telia Company AB published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIASONERA
10:47aTELIASONERA : Nokia boosts Telia Helsinki Data Center
PU
09/05TELIASONERA : Bribery Trial To Start Against Swedish Telecom Bosses
AQ
09/05TELIASONERA : Bribery Trial To Start Against Swedish Telecom Bosses
AQ
09/05TELIASONERA : Telia kicks off 5G era in Helsinki
PU
09/04TELIASONERA : Telenor Norway head leaves after failing to agree new role
RE
09/04TELIASONERA : Bribery Trial To Start Against Swedish Telecom Bosses
AQ
09/03CALLING ALL STARTUPS : We’re open for business to coach your business
PU
09/03TELIASONERA : 2G and 3G networks to retire – Norway first out
PU
09/03TELIASONERA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 35 2018
AQ
08/29TELIASONERA : Telia brings HBO to the Baltics
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Turkcell Is Performing Well, While Turkey Wilts 
07/24Telia's GET Acquisition Makes A Lot Of Sense 
07/23Telia +3.4% amid insider buying 
07/22TELIA COMPANY : Q2 2018 Earnings Results Analysis 
07/20Telia Company AB ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 82 316 M
EBIT 2018 14 713 M
Net income 2018 8 773 M
Debt 2018 42 558 M
Yield 2018 5,89%
P/E ratio 2018 17,85
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
EV / Sales 2018 2,61x
EV / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 173 B
Chart TELIASONERA
Duration : Period :
TeliaSonera Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIASONERA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 41,5  SEK
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Eric Dennelind President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Jens Anders Olof Olsson COO, SVP, Head-Global Services & Operations
Christian Carl Peter Luiga Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice Present
Agneta Ahlström Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIASONERA9.06%19 287
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.68%219 778
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-11.11%92 835
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-9.12%75 824
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 740
ORANGE-5.77%42 668
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.