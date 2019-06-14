Log in
TELIGENT INC

(TLGT)
FRIDAY DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teligent, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/14/2019 | 11:02am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teligent, Inc. (“Teligent” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TLGT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Teligent announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 on November 6, 2017. The Company admitted numerous issues affecting it, including production and R&D problems along with legal concerns. The Company’s revenue fell by 25% from the previous quarter. On this news, Teligent’s share price fell by more than 43% the next day. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teligent, investors suffered damages.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
