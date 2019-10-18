Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Teligent, Inc.    TLGT

TELIGENT, INC.

(TLGT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/18 03:02:27 pm
0.84 USD   +20.59%
03:03pTeligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Gentamicin Sulfate Cream USP, 0.1% (Gentamicin Base)
GL
10/01Teligent Announces Strategic Review
GL
08/05TELIGENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Gentamicin Sulfate Cream USP, 0.1% (Gentamicin Base)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

BUENA, N.J., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced it has received approval of the Company’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Gentamicin Sulfate Cream USP, 0.1% (gentamicin base).  This is Teligent’s fifth approval of 2019, and its thirty-seventh approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

Based on recent IQVIA data from October 2019, the total addressable market for this product is approximately $15.6 million.

“This latest approval further demonstrates Teligent’s commitment to research and development and our ability to bring these drugs to market successfully,’’ commented Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO of the Company. “We plan to launch this product in November of 2019.”

Mr. Grenfell-Gardner continued, “We now have forty-one topical generic pharmaceutical products in the US portfolio, in addition to our four US injectable products.”

About Teligent, Inc.

Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact

Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
856-336-9117
www.teligent.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “should” or words of similar meaning. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, but are not limited to: our inability to meet current or future regulatory requirements in connection with existing or future ANDAs; our inability to achieve profitability; our failure to obtain FDA approvals as anticipated; our inability to execute and implement our business plan and strategy; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors; and our inability to complete successfully future product acquisitions.  These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Teligent, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Teligent, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIGENT, INC.
03:03pTeligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Gentamicin Sulfate Cream USP, 0.1% (..
GL
10/01Teligent Announces Strategic Review
GL
08/07TELIGENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/05TELIGENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05TELIGENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/05Teligent, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
08/01Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results on Mon..
GL
07/25TELIGENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22TELIGENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18Teligent, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conf..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72,9 M
EBIT 2019 -1,19 M
Net income 2019 -21,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 37,5 M
Chart TELIGENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Teligent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIGENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,50  $
Last Close Price 0,70  $
Spread / Highest target 618%
Spread / Average Target 402%
Spread / Lowest Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Grenfell-Gardner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Charles Gale Chairman
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nadya Lawrence Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Bhaskar Chaudhuri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIGENT, INC.-49.64%38
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.74%359 375
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.49%249 453
MERCK AND COMPANY9.67%214 559
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS15.95%199 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group