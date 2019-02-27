Log in
TELIGENT INC

(TLGT)
Teligent, Inc. to Present at The 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Friday March 1, 2019

02/27/2019

BUENA, N.J., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT), a New Jersey based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, will be presenting at The 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference March 1, 2019. The Conference is taking place February 27th-March 1st, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace, New York.

Damian Finio, Chief Financial Officer of Teligent, Inc., will present on Friday March 1st at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website at www.teligent.com.  A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.  Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market.  Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact:     Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com
   

Teligent.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 67,5 M
EBIT 2018 -6,94 M
Net income 2018 -33,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 83,9 M
Chart TELIGENT INC
Duration : Period :
Teligent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIGENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 242%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jason Grenfell-Gardner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Charles Gale Chairman
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Richardson Chief Scientific Officer
Nadya Lawrence Senior Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIGENT INC12.41%84
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.54%362 480
PFIZER-1.44%249 516
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.59%239 837
NOVARTIS8.95%233 395
MERCK AND COMPANY5.67%209 954
