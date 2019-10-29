Telit Communications : Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director
0
10/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT
Telit Communications PLC
Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director
London, 29 October 2019 - Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", AIM: TCM), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), has appointed Anthony Dixon as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.
Formerly a corporate finance solicitor at global law firm Ashurst before moving in-house, Anthony was the General Counsel and Company Secretary of FTSE 250 Pace plc between 1997 and March 2016. At Pace he oversaw all the Group's material corporate acquisitions with a total value in excess of $1 billion and was also responsible for Pace's IPR licensing and patent portfolio. He brings public market and international M&A experience to the Board of Telit, along with experience within the technology industry.
Anthony joins the Board of Telit with immediate effect, as such the board is comprised of 5 non- executive directors and 2 executive directors.
Simon Duffy, Chairman of the Board, commented:
"We welcome Anthony to the Board of Telit, Anthony brings valuable public market and legal experience to the Board along with a strong history working with global technology businesses."
Enquiries:
Telit Communications PLC
Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer
Yariv Dafna, Finance Director & President
finnCap (Nomad and broker)
Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls/Hannah Boros (corporate finance) Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)
Tel: +44 203 289 3831
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
FinElk
Tel: +44 20 7631 8618
Robin Haddrill/ Cornelia Schnepf
About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi,short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.
In accordance with the AIM Rules, the following information required to be disclosed in relation to Anthony Dixon is set out below. Other than this information, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules.
Anthony John Dixon, age 56,
Current directorships
Previous directorships within the last 5 years
York Festival Trust
Pace International Luxembourg SARL
Pace Netherlands BV
Pace Aus Pty Limited
Pace Electronic Devices Technology Consulting
(Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
Pace Asia Pacific Limited
Pace International ME FZE
Pace Advanced Consumer Electronics Limited
Pace Distribution (Overseas) Limited
Pace East Trading Limited
Pace Micro Technology Limited
Pace Overseas Distribution Limited
Latens Services Limited
Latens Systems Limited
Pace Americas Investments, LLC
Pace Americas Ltd
Pace Asia Home Networks Sdn BHD
Pace Europe SAS
Pace International Finance
Pace Micro Technology (India) Private Ltd
Pace Micro Technology GmBH
Pace Operations South Africa (PTY) Ltd
Pace Operations Ltd (fka Pace Software and Services Ltd)
Pace France SAS
Pace Iberia SL
2Wire Asia Pacific Ltd
2Wire International Ltd
2Wire Singapore Pte Ltd
C & I Group (North East) Ltd
Following the acquisition of Pace plc by Arris International Limited, the following subsidiaries of Pace plc were put into company voluntary arrangements. In all instances there were no creditor losses. Anthony Dixon had been a director within the preceding 12 months at the time of these liquidations.
Telit Communications plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:46:07 UTC