Telit Communications : Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director

Telit Communications PLC

Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director

London, 29 October 2019 - Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", AIM: TCM), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), has appointed Anthony Dixon as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Formerly a corporate finance solicitor at global law firm Ashurst before moving in-house, Anthony was the General Counsel and Company Secretary of FTSE 250 Pace plc between 1997 and March 2016. At Pace he oversaw all the Group's material corporate acquisitions with a total value in excess of $1 billion and was also responsible for Pace's IPR licensing and patent portfolio. He brings public market and international M&A experience to the Board of Telit, along with experience within the technology industry.

Anthony joins the Board of Telit with immediate effect, as such the board is comprised of 5 non- executive directors and 2 executive directors.

Simon Duffy, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"We welcome Anthony to the Board of Telit, Anthony brings valuable public market and legal experience to the Board along with a strong history working with global technology businesses."