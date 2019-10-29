Log in
Telit Communications : Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director

10/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Telit Communications PLC

Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director

London, 29 October 2019 - Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", AIM: TCM), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), has appointed Anthony Dixon as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Formerly a corporate finance solicitor at global law firm Ashurst before moving in-house, Anthony was the General Counsel and Company Secretary of FTSE 250 Pace plc between 1997 and March 2016. At Pace he oversaw all the Group's material corporate acquisitions with a total value in excess of $1 billion and was also responsible for Pace's IPR licensing and patent portfolio. He brings public market and international M&A experience to the Board of Telit, along with experience within the technology industry.

Anthony joins the Board of Telit with immediate effect, as such the board is comprised of 5 non- executive directors and 2 executive directors.

Simon Duffy, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"We welcome Anthony to the Board of Telit, Anthony brings valuable public market and legal experience to the Board along with a strong history working with global technology businesses."

Enquiries:

Telit Communications PLC

Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer

Yariv Dafna, Finance Director & President

finnCap (Nomad and broker)

Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls/Hannah Boros (corporate finance) Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)

Tel: +44 203 289 3831

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

FinElk

Tel: +44 20 7631 8618

Robin Haddrill/ Cornelia Schnepf

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi,short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

# # #

Copyright © 2019 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Additional Information

In accordance with the AIM Rules, the following information required to be disclosed in relation to Anthony Dixon is set out below. Other than this information, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules.

Anthony John Dixon, age 56,

Current directorships

Previous directorships within the last 5 years

York Festival Trust

Pace International Luxembourg SARL

Pace Netherlands BV

Pace Aus Pty Limited

Pace Electronic Devices Technology Consulting

(Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Pace Asia Pacific Limited

Pace International ME FZE

Pace Advanced Consumer Electronics Limited

Pace Distribution (Overseas) Limited

Pace East Trading Limited

Pace Micro Technology Limited

Pace Overseas Distribution Limited

Latens Services Limited

Latens Systems Limited

Pace Americas Investments, LLC

Pace Americas Ltd

Pace Asia Home Networks Sdn BHD

Pace Europe SAS

Pace International Finance

Pace Micro Technology (India) Private Ltd

Pace Micro Technology GmBH

Pace Operations South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Pace Operations Ltd (fka Pace Software and Services Ltd)

Pace France SAS

Pace Iberia SL

2Wire Asia Pacific Ltd

2Wire International Ltd

2Wire Singapore Pte Ltd

C & I Group (North East) Ltd

Following the acquisition of Pace plc by Arris International Limited, the following subsidiaries of Pace plc were put into company voluntary arrangements. In all instances there were no creditor losses. Anthony Dixon had been a director within the preceding 12 months at the time of these liquidations.

  • 2Wire Asia Pacific (2017)
  • 2Wire Singapore Pte Ltd (2017)

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:46:07 UTC
