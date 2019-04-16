Telit Communications : Full year results 0 04/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT Send by mail :

Telit Communications PLC Year end results London, 16 April 2019 - Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", "the Group", AIM: TCM), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), has published its results for the year to 31 December 2018. 2018 2017 Revenue $427.5m $374.5m Adjusted EBITDA $30.1m $18.1m Adjusted EBIT $2.3m $(10.7m) Loss before tax $(39.8m) $(56.8m) Adjusted loss before tax $(4.1) $(17.8) Loss per share (27.9p) (41.9p) Adjusted loss per share (3.8p) (16.4p) Financial highlights1 ∙Revenues up 14.1% to $427.5 million (2017: $374.5 million) ∙Cloud and connectivity revenues up 23.1% to $34.1 million (2017: $27.7 million) ∙Adjusted EBITDA up 66.3% to $30.1 million (2017: $18.1 million) - with $5.8 million less of R&D capitalisation ∙Cash flow from operations $25.8 million (2017: cash used in operations $4.8 million) ∙Cash loss2 significantly reduced to $3.6 million (2017: loss $27.0 million) - positive profit in cash for H2-2018 ∙Net debt at 31 December 2018 $34.0 million (31 December 2017: $30.2 million) Operational highlights ∙Automotive division sold for $105 million - completed 27 February 2019 ∙Continued cost optimisation, based on products and activities review started in late 2017 ∙Integration of the hardware and services businesses - clear strategy defined to become the leader in end-to-end IoT solutions ∙New partnership with China Unicom, the telecom group, using Telit's deviceWISE IoT platform ∙New engagements with Qualcomm for licensing and the development of 5G products as well as CAT-m and NB-IoT modules based on new Qualcomm 9205 LTE Modem ∙Received certifications for: oCAT-1,CAT 4 and CAT 11 modules, from main mobile operators in the US o Three NB-IoT modules, from Deutsche Telekom ∙Introduced new smaller IoT form factor module family (x310) - meet growing demand for ultra- small, high-performance modules Paolo Dal Pino, Executive Chairman of Telit, commented: 1 2 For the definition of 'Adjusted' figures and reconciliation from IFRS financial results to adjusted financial results please refer to the financial statements. Profit (loss) in cash defined as Adj. EBITDA less capitalisation of internally generated assets and less acquisition of tangible and intangible assets net of proceeds from disposal of assets - See also note 4. 1 "We made significant financial progress last year. We delivered double digit revenue growth, saw a major improvement in the cash generation and stabilising gross margins - returning to cash profit in H2-2018. "We also further rationalised our operational structure, better integrated our products and services and reshaped the IoT Platform organisation. The recent sale of the automotive division also frees up considerable internal resources and provides significant cash inflow. "We are well positioned to exploit the growth opportunities in the fast growing and dynamic IoT market. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. 2 EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Overview I am pleased to report that in 2018 Telit made great progress towards our strategy of: ∙refocusing on industrial IoT products and solutions; ∙returning to double digit revenue growth; ∙stabilising gross margin; and ∙optimising our cost structure to focus on growth and cash generation. We reported significant progress in the Group's financial performance, returning to double digit revenue growth (14.1%). We saw stabilisation of our gross margin, which was a major objective of the turnaround plan. For the year as a whole gross margin was 32.6% down compared to 2017 (35.1%) but up on H2 2017 which was 31.5%. We also saw major improvement in the loss in cash and achieved a profit in cash in H2-2018. Since I became Executive Chairman in September 2018, the management team and Board have concentrated on the fundamentals of the core business. This encompasses a further rationalisation of our operational structure, better integration of our products and services and a real focus on profitability and cash generation. We reshaped the IoT Platform organisation and go to market strategy and established the basis for a healthier and more synergic growth. Our renewed emphasis on the core business, the industrial IoT products and services, was the main reason why we sold the automotive division for $105 million. The transaction closed at the end of February this year. This disposal is an important milestone in executing our strategy. It frees up considerable internal resources, provides significant cash inflow and the financial flexibility following the repayment of the bank debts and resources to accelerate the integration of our hardware products and IoT services. Outlook IoT remains a fast growing and dynamic space, and Telit is well positioned to exploit the growth opportunities in this market. We are fully committed to delivering value and growth for our business as a leading enabler in the industrial IoT space. Following an overall improvement in 2018, we are confident that our operational performance in 2019 will continue to make good progress and we will be better positioned for growth opportunities. We expect the Group's financial performance will also significantly improve as our revenue grows and we see the benefits of a reduced cost base and stabilising gross margins. Strategy Telit is a key player in the industrial IoT market and aims at becoming a leading end-to-end IoT provider enabling enterprises to successfully execute their digital transformation. We are focused on products and connected devices to develop and maintain our leading position in the IoT market and increasingly on integrated and value-added software and services. We believe in end-to-end solutions: connected devices will become more efficient and user friendly, with software playing a key role in simplifying enterprises approach to IoT. This integrated business approach enables us to focus on synergies, leveraging our combined offering of modules (cellular and short range), the IoT connectivity and the IoT platform and portal. We are focusing on our primary target, the industrial IoT market, which we believe is the main driver of the digital transformation for enterprises. We are committed to maintaining and growing our leading position in the IoT products market and increasing the value and differentiation of our products. 3 The digital transformation of enterprises globally, across both the public and private sector, presents a significant opportunity. Enterprises are coming to realise the benefit and the business need to collect the right information, process it into actionable data, transmit that information, and act on it. In doing so, this allows them to solve an increasing number of problems, both legacy issues and ones they may not have thought of before. Overall, Telit enables the creation of solutions and applications for fast deployment of IoT solutions with complete life cycle management (long and short-range connectivity devices, global data plans and IoT platform), both in the traditional IoT verticals such as asset tracking, logistics, remote industrial monitoring, automated utility meter reading, telematics, mobile health devices, and for the fast-growing enterprise market. Operational overview The main corporate development was in July 2018, when we agreed to sell our automotive division. The transaction was completed in February 2019 and enabled us to pay off all the HSBC and Hapoalim debt and reduce cash operating expenses. The disposal saw Telit Belgium and its wholly owned subsidiaries in France, Germany, Korea and Israel, representing less than 20% of Telit's revenue, sold. This business had approximately 120 employees, who support the automotive business across three global R&D and sales offices. As a result of the sale Telit will focused on the industrial IoT and improvement Group wide margins. In 2018, we also continued the review of the Group's activities, cost base and product portfolio in order to address the issues around the decreased gross margin and increased operating cost base. Our achievements in this regard included: ∙We further focused on our 3G and 4G portfolio. Several of our products and services portfolio are now "end of life" and we have reduced the R&D and operations costs in maintaining products with low contributions and reduce operating costs. Write-off of capitalised development assets and inventory (both finished goods and components), where applicable from abandoned projects or changes in our business focus, were recorded under restructuring costs in the income statement. ∙We completed the restructuring of our short-range business and we closed another R&D centre in Germany. We transferred its knowledge to lower-cost sites. ∙Cost rationalisation contribute to a saving of $12.7 million in operating cash expenses in 2018 compare with cash expenses in 2017 ∙We will continue this process in 2019 in order to deliver further reduce our cash operating expenses by approximately $10 million. In order to achieved this, in Q4 2018, we simplified the top management structure and rationalised the IoT platform organisation and go to market approach. ∙Integration of the hardware and services businesses - clear strategy defined to become the leader in end-to-end IoT solutions ∙We defined our 5G strategy and engaged with Qualcomm in order to start developing our first 5G product which will address the demand for high bandwidth products including applications like gateway and routers ∙We received also more certification from US mobile operators for our CAT-1, CAT 4 and CAT 11 modules, and from Deutsche Telekom for our NB-IoT modules. ∙Telit introduced the new smaller IoT form factor module family (x310) which will be part of our product family and will cover 2G, CAT-M and NB-IoT new products and will meet the growing demand for ultra-small,high-performance modules 4 R&D and investment We continue to invest across a range of products and services, including the development of our software suite - "oneEDGE" - which enables solutions for a new generation of Telit's cellular LPWA IoT modules. With integrated, secure, easy-to-use tools, it dramatically simplifies design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions, enabling a leap ahead into the new 5G super-connected world. Combined with Telit's iSIM solution simWISE, these technologies solve long-standing challenges related to integration, scalability, and management. We have developed best in class products for our customers and will continue to be an innovative global leader for IoT solutions. Telit's investments in the last few years includes not only the development of each of the above- mentioned components but also, increasingly, the integration of the different components in order to transform our products and services into a cohesive solution which is ready to connect and send data. Telit integration is designed to simplify all aspects of IoT implementation for customers and save them time and money, reducing risks and speeding time to revenue by easing deployment. Board During the last AGM in June 2018, shareholders voted for three directors to be removed from the Board. I was subsequently appointed to the Board as non-executive Chairman on 1 September 2018. On 7 September 2018 the Board received an EGM requisition notice for the replacement of further Board members. We held several discussions with major shareholders in respect of the proposals brought forward the requisition notice and agreed on a separation agreement with Yosi Fait, the then Chief Executive. Following the departure of Mr. Fait, I was appointed Executive Chairman for an interim period. Since then, we have significantly enhanced our corporate governance with further Board appointments, four of whom were appointed in October 2018. The Board now comprises of five independent non- executive directors and two executive directors. FCA Investigation In December 2018, we announced that the FCA has expanded the scope of the ongoing investigation announced on 27 March 2018 to consider the accuracy of earlier announcements by Telit, including its trading update of 25 April 2017 and regarding the placing, which was announced on 4 May 2017 and completed on 5 May 2017. The Group has cooperated fully with the FCA in its enquiries to date and will continue to do so. The Board of directors of Telit has changed entirely since the events in question. Paolo Dal Pino Executive Chairman

