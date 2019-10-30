Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Telit Communications PLC    TCM   GB00B06GM726

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(TCM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telit Communications : Launches First Industrial Grade 5G M.2 Data Card

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT

Telit Launches First Industrial Grade 5G M.2 Data Card

Leveraging the full feature set of the groundbreaking second-generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™X55 5G Modem-RF System, the data card supports the latest 5G deployments

Breaking new ground with advanced 5G New Radio (NR) connection testing and validation using state of the art equipment from Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz

London, October 30, 2019 - Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the commercial availability of its industrial grade 5G data card, the FN980m. The data card is designed for use globally, incorporating support for all scenarios prescribed by the 3GPP for short, mid and long-term deployments of 5G, including non-standalone LTE-5G NR dual connectivity (EN-DC), dynamic spectrum sharing between LTE and 5G, and full 5G NR standalone mode. The data card enables new opportunities and markets for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and service providers working with industrial routers and gateways, fixed wireless access, professional mobile high-resolution video broadcasting equipment and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/.

'Since we started in cellular back in the 1980s, Telit has made delivering the best wireless performance in our products part of our brand promise,' said Marco Contento, vice president, technologies, Telit. 'We understand just how critical quality is for radios carrying business or control data in commercial and industrial operations. In addition to applying more engineering into our RF design, Telit leverages its longstanding collaborations with leaders like Qualcomm Technologies, Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz whose pioneering work in 5G is helping revolutionize the Internet of Things.'

Anritsu and Rohde & Schwarz are leading companies that specialize in electronic instrumentation for testing telecommunication equipment. Their innovative test solutions are ideal for the complex radio operation and compliance environments of 5G NR; in both R&D and production use cases. Rigorous validation testing is continuing for the new 5G M.2 data card powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System to ensure best-in-class RF performance.

'The second-generation Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF System supports all major frequency bands. Support for all kinds of spectrum is crucial in enabling OEMs looking to commercialize their IoT solutions in different applications and industries,' said Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. 'We're happy to collaborate with industry leaders like Telit to enable the 5G IoT space with an industrial data card aimed at expanding 5G beyond smartphones.'

'Anritsu is delighted that we could contribute to the Telit's important 5G NR data connection test using our market-leading MT8000A Radio Communication Test Station,' said Tsutomu Tokuke, vice president, Anritsu Corporation. 'Anritsu provides continued support for mmWave testing in the next stage by leveraging our experience in the market.'

'We are very happy to partner with Telit on 5G NR testing,' said Anton Messmer, vice president, mobile radio testers, Rohde & Schwarz. 'This way, we not only contribute to driving this key technology forward, but also inspire further joint activities with Telit as well as other valued partners in the industry. With our comprehensive and flexible 5G NR test solutions such as the new R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, we address all the 5G NR testing needs of today and tomorrow.'

Based on the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, the FN980m data card supports Sub-6GHz FDD/TDD and LTE Category 20 - 7x carrier aggregation. For millimeter wave operation the card can be paired with the Qualcomm® QTM525 mmWave antenna module for near-the-ground low power indoor and outdoor applications; it is currently the only 5G card in the market that is compatible with the Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave extended-range antenna module for high-mount outdoor applications.

Other key specifications for the FN980m data card include:

  • 2 (NGFF) 30x50mm, double sided form factor
  • Includes drivers for Linux
  • 5G standalone and non-standalone
  • 5G data rates up to 5.5 Gbps download (DL), 3 Gbps upload (UL)
  • LTE data rates up to 2 Gbps DL, 211Mbps UL
  • 4G 256 QAM DL and UL, up to 7CA 20 Layer DL, 2CA UL
  • 4×4 MIMO for 4G & 5G (sub 6GHz)
  • VoLTE
  • GNSS gpsOne Gen9 L1/L5

OEMs in North America, Korea and Japan have already selected and designed in the FN980m data card, in application areas including the industrial IoT, enterprise networks and professional video broadcasting. Samples are currently shipping, with commercial shipments following in Q1 2020. Concluding regulatory certifications in multiple countries in Asia with operator and industry certifications expected for Europe and the Americas in Q1 2020.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna module and Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
07:57aTELIT COMMUNICATIONS : Launches First Industrial Grade 5G M.2 Data Card
PU
10/29TELIT : 's deviceWISE Asset Gateway Software Accelerates Best-in-class Industria..
PR
10/29TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : Anthony Dixon appointed as Non-Executive Director
PU
10/29TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : deviceWISE asset gateway software accelerates best-in-cla..
PU
10/25TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : completes successful first live 5G tests of new industria..
PU
10/23TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : Completes Successful First Live 5G Tests of New Industria..
PU
09/06TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : Change of auditor
PU
09/04TELIT : LE910Cx-NF LTE IoT Modules Now Certified by the Three Largest U.S. Mobil..
PR
07/25TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : Joins CBRS Alliance Members at July Meeting to Drive Priv..
PU
07/01TELIT COMMUNICATIONS : Receives Deutsche Telekom NB-IoT Certifications for Two M..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 370 M
EBIT 2019 8,00 M
Net income 2019 43,2 M
Finance 2019 50,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,65x
P/E ratio 2020 1 093x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 290 M
Chart TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Telit Communications PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,47  $
Last Close Price 2,19  $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Dal Pino Chief Executive Officer
Yariv Dafna President & Finance Director
Simon P. Duffy Non-Executive Chairman
Itzik Molcho Chief Operating Officer
Gil Sharon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC30.87%291
JUNIPER NETWORKS, INC.-6.54%8 507
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%3 320
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%2 505
SERCOMM CORPORATION--.--%640
OE SOLUTIONS CO LTD--.--%318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group