TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC (TCM)
My previous session
News 
News

Telit Communications : ME910C1-K1 LTE IoT Module Receives Category M1 Certification by SK Telecom

01/28/2019 | 06:24pm EST

Telit ME910C1-K1 LTE IoT Module Receives Category M1 Certification by SK Telecom

Highly efficient power usage and ultra-reliable connectivity make the ME910C1-K1 ideal for a wide variety of battery-powered and general IoT applications

As the latest LTE module certified by SK Telecom, the ME910C1-K1 highlights Telit's ongoing commitment to Korean IoT solution providers and their customers

London, January 28, 2019 - Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME910C1-K1 LTE module has received LTE Category M1 certification from SK Telecom. Featuring optimized power consumption and enhanced coverage for deployment including deep inside buildings, the ME910C1-K1 gives Korean enterprises, smart cities and other organizations a powerful new option for leveraging SK Telecom's Mobile IoT network.

For more information, visit http://info.telit.com/nbiot.

With support for 375 kbps uplink and 300 kbps downlink, the ME910C1 series enables a wide variety of fixed and mobile IoT applications, including smart metering, security/ surveillance, point-of-sale terminals, fleet management and asset tracking. Power saving modes and extended discontinuous reception make the ME910C1 ideal for IoT applications that require long battery life such as water and gas meters, health and wellness monitors. The ME910C1 also provides reliable connections even when IoT devices are deep inside buildings or in underground garages and parking. The ME910C1 is available in versions for use in Japan, Europe, Australia, North America, as well as, a global variant for worldwide deployments.

The ME910C1-K1 joins a number of other Telit LTE modules certified for use on SK Telecom's network. This enables Korean IoT device manufacturers to apply their ME910C1-K1-based designs quickly and cost-effectively to IoT solutions for sale in other countries worldwide.

'SK Telecom's LTE Cat M1 certification of the ME910C1-K1 is the latest example of Telit's longstanding commitment to mastering the unique network and business requirements of Korea's leading operator,' said Steven Kim, Telit Senior Sales Director for Korea. 'As the third Telit module certified by SK Telecom, the ME910C1-K1 also highlights our commitment to providing Korean IoT companies and their customers with the latest and greatest LTE solutions.'

As a member of Telit's best-selling xE910 family, the ME910C1 series can be applied as a drop-in replacement in existing devices based on the family's modules for 2G, 3G and the various categories of LTE. With Telit's design-once-use-anywhere philosophy, developers can cut costs and development time by simply designing for the xE910 LGA common form factors, giving them the freedom to deploy technologies best suited for the application's environment.

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 23:23:01 UTC
