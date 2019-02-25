Telit Communications : New WL865E4-P Module Enables Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy IoT

Log in
TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(TCM)
02/25/2019

Telit's New WL865E4-P Module Enables Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy IoT

Featuring ultra-low power consumption, an integrated security suite and dedicated CPUs, the new module is ideal for a wide variety of battery-powered and mission-critical IoT applications

The WL865E4-P is the latest addition to Telit's low-power Wi-Fi module portfolio for health care, video, smart home, industrial control and more

London, February 25, 2019 - Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the availability of its latest module, the WL865E4-P. The low-power Wi-Fi Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) combination module is based on the Qualcomm® QCA4020 system-on-chip (SoC) and is designed for high-bandwidth applications such as health care, video, smart home and industrial control. Featuring integrated cryptology hardware, the WL865E4-P enables IoT developers to meet demanding requirements for power consumption, security, performance, size and reliability.

For more information, visit http://info.telit.com/low-power-wi-fi.

The WL865E4-P is the latest addition to Telit's low-power Wi-Fi module portfolio, which features proprietary power-saving technology that surpasses the Wi-Fi standard's ultra-low-power modes. This enables the WL865E4-P to operate for years on a single AA battery, freeing enterprises and other users from the expense and inconvenience of periodically changing batteries on their IoT devices.

The dual-band, dual-module module supports 802.11 a,b,g and n, as well Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0, all in a small footprint (595 sq. mm) that's ideal for surveillance IoT devices. The WL865E4-P also features an integrated multi-core system-on-chip, with dedicated CPUs for IoT applications, Wi-Fi and BLE to maximize performance.

The WL865E4-P includes a complete suite of security features such as secured boot, flash encryption, copy protection, HTTPS and WPA/WPA2 Personal and Enterprise security modes. These safeguards help make the module idea for health care and other applications where security and data privacy are critical requirements.

'The new Telit WL865E4-P gives IoT vendors, integrators and service providers a powerful new choice for leveraging Wi-Fi and BLE low-cost connectivity while ensuring their solutions meet demanding security, performance and power requirements,' said Eric Lagorce, Senior Product Manager, Non-Cellular Modules, Telit. 'With the addition of the WL865E4-P, Telit's low-power short-range wireless module portfolio stays the go-to source for enabling an even wider range of IoT applications.'

For more information about the WL864E4 and the rest of Telit's portfolio, visit Telit during Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, located in hall 3 booth 3-539.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm QCA4020 is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 08:26:07 UTC
