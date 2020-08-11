Log in
Telit Communications : Notice of Results & Investor Presentation

08/11/2020 | 02:14am EDT

Telit Communications PLC

Notice of Results & Investor Presentation

London, 11 August 2020 - Telit Communications PLC (AIM: TCM, "Telit" and "Group"), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), will announce its results for the six months to 30 June 2020 on Tuesday, 18 August 2020.

Paolo Dal Pino, CEO and Yariv Dafna, President & Finance Director, will provide a live investor presentation relating to the six months to 30 June 2020 via the Investor Meet Company ("IMC") platform on 18 August 2020 call at 2:00pm UK time / 9:00am ET.

The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood.

  • The online presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.
  • Questions can be submitted pre-event via your IMC dashboard or any time during the live presentation via the "Ask a Question" function. Although the Company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. Responses to the Q&A from the live presentation will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.
  • Investor feedback can also be submitted directly to management post-event to ensure the Company can understand the views of all elements of its shareholder base.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to Telit Communications PLC via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/telit-communications-plc/register-investor

Investors who have already registered and added to meet the Company, will be automatically invited to the meeting.

Enquiries:

Telit Communications PLC

Tel: +44 20 3289 3831

Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer

Yariv Dafna, Finance Director & President

finnCap (Nomad and Broker)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls/Charlie Beeson (corporate finance)

Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)

FinElk

Tel: +44 20 7631 8618

Robin Haddrill/ Cornelia Schnepf

Email: telit@finelk.eu

Telit(AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

# # #

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:13:01 UTC
