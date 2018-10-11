Telit Communications : Selected by China Unicom IoT to Accelerate Industrial IoT

Telit Selected by China Unicom IoT to Accelerate Industrial IoT

Telit will enable China Unicom IoT's industrial customers to rapidly achieve IoT's benefits for IIoT applications like factory automation

London, October 11, 2018 - Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a contract with China Unicom IoT Co., Ltd, which will use Telit's deviceWISE IoT Platform to streamline the process of integrating and managing IoT devices and applications.

The agreement is a major milestone in Telit's go-to-market strategy for China and the latest example of its global recognition as a leader in enabling businesses to achieve IoT's bottom-line and competitive benefits faster.

China Unicom IoT will leverage the Telit deviceWISE IoT Platform to support the rapidly expanding deployment and device management needs of their growing install base. In addition, deviceWISE will be provide the ability to address the Industrial IoT (IIOT) market by providing the ability to natively connect the vast array of industrial assets and machines thereby giving manufacturing companies the data they need to improve productivity. With the Telit IoT platform, the need for custom coding and other expensive, time-consuming integration tasks is eliminated allowing for faster and easier deployment.

'Telit is honored to be working with China Unicom IoT to deliver a best in class IoT solutions to customers in the thriving Chinese IoT market,' said Paolo Dal Pino, Telit Executive Chairman. 'Our new relationship with China Unicom IoT is key for growing the Telit IoT module and IoT solution market share in one of the world's largest, fastest-growing economies.'

'As the third wave of world information industry development, the Internet of Things has huge market space. China Unicom IoT has provided IoT services to 20,000 industry customers and 100 million connected devices,' said Chen Xiaotian, General Manager of China Unicom IoT Internet of Things Limited. 'Facing the rapid growth of the number of devices, we believe that through the new relationship with Telit, our customers can enjoy more efficient business development, better service experience and higher value returns.'

