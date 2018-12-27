Telit Communications : Update on sale of automotive division – TUS publishes circular

Log in
12/27/2018 | 08:45am CET

THE INFORMATION COMMUNICATED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 596/2014.

Telit Communications PLC

Update on sale of automotive division - TUS publishes circular

London, 27 December 2018 -Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", "the Group", AIM: TCM), a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), confirms that TUS International Limited ("TUS") has published its shareholder circular with respect to the purchase of Telit's automotive division, in accordance with previous announcements.

The timetable for the transaction therefore remains that TUS shareholder approval is expected to be obtained on 29 January 2019 and the transaction to complete by 31 January 2019. The internal reorganisation of Telit's automotive division, on which the sale is also conditional, is substantially complete and will be finished before the completion date.

The circular can be found in the following link: http://www3.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2018/1226/LTN20181226071.PDF

Enquiries:

Telit Communications PLC Paolo Dal Pino, Executive Chairman Yariv Dafna, Finance Director finnCap (Nomad and joint broker)Tel: +44 203 289 3831

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls (corporate finance)

Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (corporate broking)

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3465 2722

Chris Bowman/Mark Whitmore

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 20 7457 2077

Adrian Duffield/Chantal Woolcock

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

###

Copyright © 2018 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:44:09 UTC
