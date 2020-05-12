Log in
Telit Communications : Virtual AGM – Joining Instructions

05/12/2020 | 05:00am EDT

11 May 2020

Telit Communications PLC

Virtual AGM - joining instructions

Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", AIM: TCM), announces the details to virtually participate in this year's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will be held at 10 Habarzel Street, Tel Aviv, Israel at 10 a.m. UK time (12 p.m. Israel time) on 14 May 2020. In accordance with current government instructions and guidance regarding Covid-19 and the restrictions on social contact, public gatherings and non-essential travel, you should not attempt to physically attend the AGM.

Participants can join the meeting via the following options:

Dial-in numbers

Online link

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139779

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8470

Further information is available on the company`s website: https://www.telit.com/about/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/

As a reminder, shareholders should vote by proxy, preferably online in accordance with the instructions included in the Notice of AGM published on 15 April 2020 (https://www.telit.com/about/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/) by 10 a.m. UK time on 12 May 2020.

Enquiries

Telit Communications PLC

Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer Yariv Dafna, Finance Director & President

finnCap (Nomad and broker)

Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls (corporate finance) Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)

FinElk

Robin Haddrill/Cornelia Schnepf

Tel: +44 203 289 3831

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Tel: +44 20 7631 8618

About Telit

Telit(AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms and virtual cellular IoT operator services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end- to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

# # #

Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Telit Communications plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:59:05 UTC
