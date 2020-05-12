Telit Communications : Virtual AGM – Joining Instructions

11 May 2020

Telit Communications PLC

Virtual AGM - joining instructions

Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", AIM: TCM), announces the details to virtually participate in this year's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will be held at 10 Habarzel Street, Tel Aviv, Israel at 10 a.m. UK time (12 p.m. Israel time) on 14 May 2020. In accordance with current government instructions and guidance regarding Covid-19 and the restrictions on social contact, public gatherings and non-essential travel, you should not attempt to physically attend the AGM.

Participants can join the meeting via the following options:

Dial-in numbers Online link Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039 http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139779 Toll/International: 1-201-689-8470

Further information is available on the company`s website: https://www.telit.com/about/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/

As a reminder, shareholders should vote by proxy, preferably online in accordance with the instructions included in the Notice of AGM published on 15 April 2020 (https://www.telit.com/about/investor-relations/shareholders-meetings/) by 10 a.m. UK time on 12 May 2020.