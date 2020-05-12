Telit Communications : Virtual AGM – Joining Instructions

Telit Communications PLC ("Telit", AIM: TCM), announces the details to virtually participate in this year's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which will be held at 10 Habarzel Street, Tel Aviv, Israel at 10 a.m. UK time (12 p.m. Israel time) on 14 May 2020. In accordance with current government instructions and guidance regarding Covid-19 and the restrictions on social contact, public gatherings and non-essential travel, you should not attempt to physically attend the AGM.
Participants can join the meeting via the following options:
Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer Yariv Dafna, Finance Director & President
finnCap (Nomad and broker)
Henrik Persson/Giles Rolls (corporate finance) Tim Redfern/Richard Chambers (ECM)
FinElk
Robin Haddrill/Cornelia Schnepf
Tel: +44 203 289 3831
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
Tel: +44 20 7631 8618
About Telit
