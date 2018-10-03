Log in
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Telix Pharmaceuticals and Cardinal Health Enter into Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging

10/03/2018

INDIANAPOLIS and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals (US) Inc. (“Telix USA”), a subsidiary of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR) today announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

The agreement covers pharmacy preparation and distribution of the 68Ga-HBED-CC-PSMA-11 imaging cold kit (68Ga-PSMA Kit), developed by ANMI SA and commercialized for the US market by Telix USA. Under the terms of the agreement, Cardinal Health can both distribute the 69Ga-PSMA Kit and prepare unit doses of 68Ga-PSMA delivered as an investigational product for use in qualified investigator-sponsored clinical trials, including Telix-sponsored clinical trials.

Telix USA President Bernard Lambert stated, “We are pleased to be working with Cardinal Health for the preparation and delivery of 68Ga-PSMA across the Cardinal Health network, the largest nuclear pharmacy distribution network in the United States. Following the successful filing of a drug master file for the 68Ga-PSMA Kit with the FDA, we believe this agreement with Cardinal Health puts us in a position to play a key role in the clinical development and adoption of PSMA prostate cancer imaging in the US.”

About the US Prostate Cancer Imaging Market

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common male cancer in the United States, with approximately 160,000 new cases annually and three million men living with prostate cancer.1 There remains a major unmet need to better diagnose and stage men with prostate cancer, from initial diagnosis all the way to therapeutic monitoring in patients with late-stage metastatic disease. The prostate imaging market in the US is estimated to be a $500 million market opportunity, likely to be dominated by the use of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and imaging agents targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in particular.2

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix”) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX). For more information visit: www.telixpharma.com.

About Cardinal Health Nuclear Pharmacy Solutions

The Cardinal Health Nuclear Pharmacy Services organization manufactures, compounds, dispenses and delivers over 10 million time-critical, patient-specific doses annually. It is a leading nuclear medicine service provider with 40 years of experience, 133 nuclear pharmacies, and 34 strategically located PET manufacturing facilities across the United States. For more information visit: www.cardinalhealth.com/en/product-solutions/pharmaceutical-products/nuclear-medicine

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

______________________________

1 American Cancer Society : https://www.cancer.org/cancer/prostate-cancer/about/key-statistics.html 
2 Jadvar et al. J Nucl Med February 1, 2018 vol. 59 no. 2 228-229

Telix Corporate Contact 
Dr. Christian Behrenbruch
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited  
CEO
Email: chris@telixpharma.com 

Telix Investor Relations (Australia)
Kyahn Williamson
WE Buchan 
Tel: +61 (3) 9866 4722
Email: kwilliamson@buchanwe.com.au 

Telix Investor Relations (US)
Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications
Tel: +1 212 452 2793
Email: lwilson@insitecony.com

20170406 Telix Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
