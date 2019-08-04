Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd    TLX   AU000000TLX2

TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

(TLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telix Pharmaceuticals and German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) Enter into Collaboration and Option Agreement for Image-Guided Prostate Surgery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia and HEIDELBERG, Germany, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR) has today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum or DKFZ) in the field of image-guided surgery for prostate cancer.

Researchers at DKFZ and Heidelberg University Clinic have developed a next-generation radiotracer based on 68Ga-PSMA-11 (currently under development by Telix as TLX591-CDx, marketed as illumetTMin the United States) that incorporates a fluorophore (a fluorescing agent) in addition to the ability to molecularly-target radiation for imaging with Positron Emission Tomography (PET). The result is a technology that can simultaneously image prostate cancer with PET as well as provide intra-operative surgical guidance through fluorescence (optical) imaging. Image-guided (fluorescence) imaging is a standard embedded feature of modern robotic surgery platforms (e.g. the Firefly® imaging system as part of the da Vinci® surgical robotics system by Intuitive Surgical), extensively used in urologic surgery worldwide.

Telix Group CEO Dr. Christian Behrenbruch stated, “The astonishing research of our colleagues at DKFZ and Heidelberg has tremendous potential in improving the quality and efficiency of using image-guided techniques for robotic surgery. To date, Telix has focused on using PSMA imaging in the post-prostatectomy biochemical recurrence setting. This collaboration will explore how the combination of PET and image-guided surgery can be used to improve outcomes during prostatectomy, further expanding the impact of molecular imaging in the management of prostate cancer.”

Under the terms of the collaboration, Telix will collaborate with DKFZ and affiliated researchers to conduct the necessary translational research studies to evaluate the technology in the surgical setting. The agreement includes a fully negotiated, exclusive option to license the technology for commercial development.  

The principal investigator at DKFZ, Dr. Ann-Christin Baranski, and who is also a scientist of the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK, partner location Freiburg) and the department of Nuclear Medicine (University Hospital Freiburg) added, “Our colleagues at Telix have made tremendous progress in commercializing PSMA-11 PET imaging, a technology that was originally developed here at DKFZ. To this end, Telix we feel Telix is an appropriate commercial partner for this novel technology and we look forward to working with the Telix team to evaluate the impact of this technology in patients in the near future.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix”) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (Japan) and Indianapolis (USA). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com.

About the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ)

More than 450,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in Germany. Cancer is a disease that poses enormous challenges to research, because every cancer is different and its course can vary immensely even from one patient to the next. To perform research into cancer is the task of the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) according to its statutes. DKFZ is the largest biomedical research institute in Germany and a member of the Helmholtz Association of National Research Centers. In over 90 divisions and research groups, our more than 3,000 employees, of which more than 1,200 are scientists, are investigating the mechanisms of cancer, are identifying cancer risk factors and are trying to find strategies to prevent people from getting cancer. They are developing novel approaches to make tumor diagnosis more precise and treatment of cancer patients more successful.

Telix Corporate Contact
Dr Christian Behrenbruch
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited 
CEO
Email: chris@telixpharma.com		Telix Investor Relations (US)
Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications
Tel: +1 212 452 2793
Email: lwilson@insitecony.com 

 

 Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction, including the United States and Europe.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
08:01pTelix Pharmaceuticals and German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) Enter into Col..
GL
07/25TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Leads Investment in Tel..
AQ
07/01Telix Pharmaceuticals and PI Medical Sign Distribution Agreement for the Net..
GL
06/14TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : and Eczacibasi-Monrol Sign Manufacturing and Distributio..
AQ
06/14TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : and Eczacba-Monrol Sign Manufacturing and Distribution A..
AQ
06/13Telix Pharmaceuticals and Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Sign Manufacturing..
GL
06/03Telix Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
06/01TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : and Emory Winship Cancer Institute to Collaborate on Cli..
AQ
05/30Telix Pharmaceuticals and Emory Winship Cancer Institute to Collaborate on Cl..
GL
01/25TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Group Expands Prostate Imaging Capability through ININ T..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 9,40 M
EBIT 2019 -24,3 M
Net income 2019 -24,1 M
Finance 2019 1,35 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
EV / Sales2019 42,4x
EV / Sales2020 44,0x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50  AUD
Last Close Price 1,54  AUD
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian P. Behrenbruch Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Kevin McCann Chairman
Jyoti Arora Director-Operations
Douglas Cubbin Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kluge Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD136.92%272
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.96%345 915
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.55%233 003
ROCHE HOLDING11.53%233 003
MERCK AND COMPANY10.55%217 480
PFIZER-12.37%211 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group