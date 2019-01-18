Tellurian : Driftwood LNG Receives FEIS from FERC

Log in
01/18/2019 | 12:48pm EST

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today that the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued the final Environmental Impact Statement for Driftwood LNG, an approximately 27.6 million tonne per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility and an associated 96-mile pipeline (Driftwood project), proposed near Lake Charles, Louisiana, on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Tellurian thanks the FERC for a thorough review and for remaining on schedule. We look forward to receiving the agency’s order granting authorization to site, construct and operate our Driftwood project. Tellurian will then stand ready to make a final investment decision and begin construction in the first half of 2019, with the first LNG expected in 2023.”

Estimated Driftwood project timeline
Catalyst         Estimated timeline
Driftwood final investment decision         1H 2019
Begin construction         1H 2019
Begin operations         2023
       

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston and is led by President and CEO Meg Gentle. Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TELL”.

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com.

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG.

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “initial,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the capacity, timing, and other aspects of the Driftwood project. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed by Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2018, Item 1A of Part II of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Tellurian for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018, and other filings with the SEC, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The final investment decision relating to the Driftwood project is subject to the completion of financing arrangements that may not be completed within the time frame expected or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.


© Business Wire 2019
