TELLURIAN INC

TELLURIAN INC

(TELL)
My previous session
03/29 04:00:00 pm
11.2 USD   +0.36%
07:01pTELLURIAN : Octávio Simões Joins Tellurian
BU
02/27TELLURIAN : Reports 2018 Results
BU
02/14TELLURIAN : and Petronet Sign MOU for Equity Investment in Driftwood
BU
Tellurian : Octávio Simões Joins Tellurian

0
03/31/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today that Octávio M.C. Simões has joined the company as Senior Advisor to the CEO. Mr. Simões recently retired from his role as President and CEO of Sempra LNG & Midstream, LLC (Sempra).

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Octávio brings 38 years of impressive energy industry experience to Tellurian’s remarkable infrastructure team. At Sempra, he led the company’s LNG and natural gas midstream activities, including development and commercialization of Cameron LNG, where he focused on reliability of deliveries to customers, safety and gas sourcing strategies that assure reliable production of LNG. Octávio has deep relationships in the LNG market and an unmatched tenacity for developing new projects. I look forward to capitalizing on his expertise as we complete the commercialization of Driftwood LNG and prepare the company for future growth.”

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston and is led by President and CEO Meg Gentle. Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TELL”.

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TellurianLNG

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “initial,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the commercialization, future growth, capacity and other aspects of Driftwood LNG. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings of Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66,2 M
EBIT 2019 -104 M
Net income 2019 -112 M
Debt 2019 1 265 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 59,8x
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
Capitalization 2 693 M
Technical analysis trends TELLURIAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meg A. Gentle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charif Souki Chairman
R. Keith Teague Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Antoine J. Lafargue Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin Joseph Houston Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELLURIAN INC60.58%2 693
CNOOC LTD20.89%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.9.14%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.38%33 060
