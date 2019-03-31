Tellurian : Octávio Simões Joins Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today that Octávio M.C. Simões has joined the company as Senior Advisor to the CEO. Mr. Simões recently retired from his role as President and CEO of Sempra LNG & Midstream, LLC (Sempra).

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Octávio brings 38 years of impressive energy industry experience to Tellurian’s remarkable infrastructure team. At Sempra, he led the company’s LNG and natural gas midstream activities, including development and commercialization of Cameron LNG, where he focused on reliability of deliveries to customers, safety and gas sourcing strategies that assure reliable production of LNG. Octávio has deep relationships in the LNG market and an unmatched tenacity for developing new projects. I look forward to capitalizing on his expertise as we complete the commercialization of Driftwood LNG and prepare the company for future growth.”

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston and is led by President and CEO Meg Gentle. Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “TELL”.

For more information, please visit www.tellurianinc.com.

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “initial,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “proposed,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the commercialization, future growth, capacity and other aspects of Driftwood LNG. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings of Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

