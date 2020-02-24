Log in
TELLURIAN INC.

TELLURIAN INC.

(TELL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/21 04:00:00 pm
6.505 USD   -2.91%
Tellurian : SEC Filing - IRANNOTICE

02/24/2020 | 07:12am EST

Document



February 24, 2020

VIA EDGAR
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
Re:
Notice of Disclosure Under Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as Amended, Filed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian Inc. for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, notice is hereby provided that Tellurian Inc. has made disclosure pursuant to those provisions in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
TELLURIAN INC.
By:
/s/ Antoine J. Lafargue
Name:
Antoine J. Lafargue
Title:
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Disclaimer

Tellurian Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 12:11:24 UTC
