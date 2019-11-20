Telos Corporation Named to NVTC Tech 100 List

Log in
11/20/2019 | 09:12am EST

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced it was named among the Northern Virginia Technology Council’s (NVTC) Tech 100 list of companies driving innovation in the Greater Washington area.

The NVTC Tech 100 features 100 of the top technology companies and executives that are dedicated to driving innovation, implementing new solutions, and leading growth in the region.

“This honor is a direct reflection of our dedicated team members who strive to ensure our customers’ cyber, cloud and enterprise security requirements are satisfied,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos.  “We work hard every day to provide our customers with superior solutions at the speed of mission and relevance.”

"With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, Telos stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce Telos as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

As one of the largest technology councils in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies from all sectors of the technology industry, as well as service providers, universities, foreign embassies, nonprofit organizations, and governmental agencies.

The Tech 100 honorees will be celebrated at an event held in their honor at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner on December 9, 2019.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world. The company is a recipient of the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS), awarded to less than .03% of eligible organizations. For more information, visit www.telos.com and follow the company on Twitter @TelosNews

Contact:
Allison Phillipp
Telos Corporation
Email: Allison.phillipp@telos.com  
Phone: 703.724.3642

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
