Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Telrad Networks Ltd    TLRD   IL0011409534

TELRAD NETWORKS LTD (TLRD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Telrad Networks : Announces Launch and Successful Trial of 5 GHz Band LTE Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

Offering new unlicensed fixed LTE network operation to service providers

WISPAPALOOZA Telrad Networks (TASE:TLRD), a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, today announced the launch of their new 5 GHz, unlicensed band, LTE solution and the successful trial of the product by White Cloud Networks, an Idaho-based wireless Internet service provider (WISP). The new product enables operators to create greenfield networks using the license-exempt band, or for existing networks to augment their operations with the addition of affordable coverage.

“We have been extremely impressed with the performance of the new Telrad 5 GHz product,” said Joseph Shelton, CEO and President of White Cloud Networks. “We were a bit skeptical to start, knowing that interference can be an issue in this band, but Telrad has integrated exceptional interference mitigation technology into the product. We saw incredible performance over a 4-5 mile range.”

The Telrad unlicensed product suite includes the new BreezeU-100 base station, the flagship BreezeCOMPACT 1000 base station, the new CPE8700 outdoor high-power CPE, BreezeVIEW network management, and the BreezeWAY flexible and scalable EPC.

Designed for High Performance and Low Cost-Of-Ownership

Telrad has designed the 5 GHz product unlicensed LTE products to provide any size customer with a complete, fully standards-based LTE network that offers cost-optimized configurations, lower total cost of ownership, Near-LOS capabilities and high throughput.

Chris Daniels, President of Telrad’s Wireless Division, added, “This product is going to be a real game-changer for many operators, especially those that don’t have access to licensed spectrum or are interested in expanding coverage and capacity by supplementing their licensed spectrum with unlicensed spectrum. The combination of our new 5 GHz product with our CBRS band solution will make LTE operation even more affordable for service providers globally.”

Telrad is exhibiting at the WISPAPALOOZA Conference, at Booth #335, in Las Vegas, today through October 12, 2018. Visitors can learn more about the new unlicensed LTE product as well as the rest of the company’s suite of high-performance products.

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELRAD NETWORKS LTD
02:34pTELRAD NETWORKS : Announces Launch and Successful Trial of 5 GHz Band LTE Soluti..
BU
10/04TELRAD NETWORKS : Announces Successful Trial of New MU-MIMO Technology
BU
09/11TELRAD NETWORKS : President Presenting at The CBRS Alliance Program at Mobile Wo..
BU
07/24TELRAD NETWORKS : LTE Selected by Bloosurf for Pilot Program in Delaware
BU
07/24TELRAD : Wireless broadband coming to more rural areas in Delaware
AQ
04/05TELRAD NETWORKS : Fixed LTE Solution Selected by City of Euless
AQ
03/28TELRAD NETWORKS : Fixed LTE Solution Selected by City of Euless
BU
02/26TELRAD : AzQTel Selects Telrad Networks for Largest Fixed LTE Deployment in Azer..
BU
02/01TELRAD NETWORKS : and MBSI WAV Sign Partnership Agreement
BU
02/01TELRAD NETWORKS : and WAV, Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement
BU
More news
Chart TELRAD NETWORKS LTD
Duration : Period :
Telrad Networks Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELRAD NETWORKS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ran Bukshpan President & Chief Executive Officer
Yuval Cohen Chairman
Ruthy Smadja Chief Financial Officer
Yishai Amsterdamer Vice President-Research & Development
Eli Blatt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELRAD NETWORKS LTD-46.04%0
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC-10.87%8 084
BHARTI INFRATEL-29.70%6 657
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA1.05%4 322
EI TOWERS SPA6.36%1 849
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.