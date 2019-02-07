Telrad Networks : Appoints Eran Shalev as Chief Technology Officer

Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, today announced the appointment of Eran Shalev as the new Chief Technology Officer.

Shalev will be responsible for the continued development of Telrad’s technology roadmap and path to 5G, harnessing his extensive experience of 28 years in the telecom industry.

Chris Daniels, President of Telrad’s Wireless Division, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Eran to our team. For many years, Telrad has been a leader in delivering new and innovative broadband wireless solutions around the world. We believe that Eran’s background in telecom, mobility, and software will ensure that we maintain a leadership position as we deliver our next-generation broadband wireless access solutions to operators.”

Over the course of his career, Shalev held management positions at Nokia including Business Development Director. He previously worked at leading companies such as IAF, Cellcom, Golden Lines, and TTI in various roles in engineering, business development and marketing. He founded two Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Israel, where he deployed both 3G and 4G technologies. For the last few years, Shalev served as CEO of Cellact Communications, an Israeli 4G MVNO, where he led the company’s team with a future-focused strategy.

Eran Shalev, Chief Technology Officer of Telrad Networks, said: “I am thrilled to join this forward-thinking and innovative technology business in the telecom sector. Telrad’s technological solutions have been serving operators for many years, helping them deliver connectivity to rural and underserved areas globally. There is tremendous opportunity before us, with 5G on the horizon, and I am excited to help Telrad pave the path to success.”

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 300 deployments in 100 countries. With a path to 5G, Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (www.telrad.com)

