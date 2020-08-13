Communications Services Up As Investors Bet On Growth In Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors bet the sector would continue to grow.

The minority partners of Washington's NFL team are pressuring Dan Snyder to sell the franchise, The Wall Street Journal reported, amid a growing fight inside a team facing controversy on multiple fronts.

Australian telecom company Telstra warned of weak operating earnings for 2021 as mobile roaming revenues remain depressed by restrictions on international travel, the potential for increased bad debt from defaulting customers, and reduced professional services revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com