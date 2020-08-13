Log in
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED

(TLS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Communications Services Up As Investors Bet On Growth In Sector -- Communications Services Roundup

08/13/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Communications services companies rose as investors bet the sector would continue to grow.

The minority partners of Washington's NFL team are pressuring Dan Snyder to sell the franchise, The Wall Street Journal reported, amid a growing fight inside a team facing controversy on multiple fronts.

Australian telecom company Telstra warned of weak operating earnings for 2021 as mobile roaming revenues remain depressed by restrictions on international travel, the potential for increased bad debt from defaulting customers, and reduced professional services revenue. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 26 488 M 18 935 M 18 935 M
Net income 2020 2 147 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net Debt 2020 15 724 M 11 240 M 11 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 5,12%
Capitalization 36 956 M 26 484 M 26 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 28 270
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,63 AUD
Last Close Price 3,11 AUD
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Vicki Maree Brady Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy & Finance
Hakan Ericsson Chief Technology Officer
Nikos Katinakis Group Executive-Networks & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED-12.15%28 883
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.56%242 490
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.24%92 717
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.71%84 707
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.01%51 569
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.59%39 114
