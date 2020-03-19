Telstra : on Track for FY20 Guidance Range, Plans to Pay Dividend

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Telstra Corp., Australia's main telecommunications company, said Friday that it's still on track to meet guidance for fiscal 2020 as people rely more on the internet to work from home and practise social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although still within its guidance range, Telstra said its current outlook is for the bottom end of that range for both free cash flow and underlying earnings before tax, interest and other items, or Ebitda. The company also said it is at the top end of the range for capital expenditure.

Last month, Telstra said it expected underlying Ebitda to grow by up to 500 million Australian dollars (US$285 million) in fiscal 2020, excluding costs associated with the rollout of the nbn broadband network. Telstra now expects to be at the bottom end of the A$0-A$500 million range for that metric.

Telstra added Friday that it plans to pay its interim dividend of A$951 million next week, unlike some other companies which have suspended payouts.

"We know there will likely be more impacts for us from a financial perspective through this unprecedented period," said Chief Executive Andrew Penn. "It is a rapidly evolving situation and therefore, not withstanding our outlook update today, we will continue to monitor the effect of Covid-19 on our business and make further updates if necessary."

The company also Friday announced other measures it is taking in response to coronavirus, such as putting on hold any further job reductions and recruiting another 1,000 temporary contractors to manage call center volumes, despite seeking to cut underlying fixed costs over the medium term.

Also, it would bring forward A$500 million in capital expenditure from the second half of fiscal 2021 into calendar year 2020 to increase network capacity and accelerate the roll out of next-generation 5G technology.

Finally, Telstra said it is suspending late payment fees and disconnections until at least the end of April, and will extend any sponsorships expiring this year by another 12 months to give more certainty to its partners.

The company previously announced the provision of unlimited data allowances on fixed broadband, as well as extra mobile data for consumer and small business customers. It also rolled out extra paid leave for employees.

