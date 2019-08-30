Log in
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD

TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD

(TLS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
3.72 AUD   +1.64%
03:06aTELSTRA : Expects to Update Its Guidance Early Next Week
DJ
08/28TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/28TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
News 
Telstra : Expects to Update Its Guidance Early Next Week

Telstra : Expects to Update Its Guidance Early Next Week

08/30/2019 | 03:06am EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Telstra Corp. (TLS.AU), Australia's dominant telecommunications provider, said Friday it expects to update its outlook for the coming financial year early next week, incorporating revised expectations by the operator of the country's nationwide broadband network.

Telstra said NBN Co.'s corporate plan for 2020 expected a reduction in the total number of Australian premises connected to the network to 1.5 million from 2 million.

Telstra's own guidance for fiscal 2020 was predicated on NBN's earlier corporate plan and assumptions about the rollout of the broadband network and customers' migration.

NBN is more than halfway through rolling out the network in Australia and offering wholesale access to broadband retailers including Telstra. The government-owned network has heightened competition among telecom companies and put pressure on earnings.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 27 254 M
EBIT 2020 4 449 M
Net income 2020 2 698 M
Debt 2020 16 441 M
Yield 2020 4,40%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 43 492 M
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,92  AUD
Last Close Price 3,66  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Robyn M. Denholm Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Hakan Ericsson Chief Technology Officer
Nora Lia Scheinkestel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD28.42%29 272
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.08%239 681
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.92%89 292
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.16%78 470
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 542
BCE INC.15.78%42 281
