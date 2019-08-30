Telstra : Expects to Update Its Guidance Early Next Week

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Telstra Corp. (TLS.AU), Australia's dominant telecommunications provider, said Friday it expects to update its outlook for the coming financial year early next week, incorporating revised expectations by the operator of the country's nationwide broadband network.

Telstra said NBN Co.'s corporate plan for 2020 expected a reduction in the total number of Australian premises connected to the network to 1.5 million from 2 million.

Telstra's own guidance for fiscal 2020 was predicated on NBN's earlier corporate plan and assumptions about the rollout of the broadband network and customers' migration.

NBN is more than halfway through rolling out the network in Australia and offering wholesale access to broadband retailers including Telstra. The government-owned network has heightened competition among telecom companies and put pressure on earnings.

