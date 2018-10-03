Log in
Telstra : Ruralco signs transformative digital deal with Telstra

10/03/2018 | 03:33am CEST

Ruralco signs transformative digital deal with Telstra

Agribusiness connects to Telstra's SD-WAN platform to improve services for rural customers

Telstra and Ruralco today announced a multi-million dollar partnership which will see Ruralco's outlets across Australia upgraded to Telstra's SD-WAN solution.

One of Australia's leading agribusinesses, and largest regional supporters, the simplification of Ruralco's network services will help deliver a better customer experience across its more than 500 outlets.

The SD-WAN capability will improve Ruralco's operational agility, application performance and increase overall bandwidth to its outlets. It will also enable the roll out of an updated point of sales and customer relationship management solution.

The partnership, which also includes 2,200 mobile devices, will improve access to technology services for Ruralco's vast communities of customers across rural and regional Australia. The agreement will see all Ruralco's technology services brought together under one partnership with Telstra simplifying its operations, which were previously managed by different providers as separate bespoke solutions.

Travis Dillon, Managing Director and CEO of Ruralco, said that the Telstra solution would simplify and future proof Ruralco telecommunication and data needs.

'This is the first step in a new partnership with Telstra that will allow us to better service the needs of our customers and work more effectively with our staff and joint ventures. Telstra's technology and experience in regional Australia make them an obvious partner for us.'

John Ieraci, Chief Customer Officer, Enterprise Australia, Telstra said, 'Telstra has a long and proud history supporting customers and businesses in rural and regional Australia. By partnering with Ruralco we are helping to provide innovative technology services to the communities that provide critical services to the rest of the country.

'This partnership demonstrates how serious we are about collaborating with our customers to deliver operational excellence to regional businesses.'

-ENDS-

Telstra Media contact: Matthew Wu, Media Manager, PR

Email: media@team.telstra.com

Media reference number: 135/2018

Ruralco Media contact: Stephen Woodhill, Group General Manager, Corporate Affairs

Email: swoodhill@ruralco.com.au

Phone: 0413 318 455

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and information services company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions. We have licenses in Asia, Europe and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe. For more information visit www.telstra.com.

About Ruralco

Ruralco is a leading Australian agribusiness having established a strong business platform catering to the diverse needs of rural and regional Australia. Ruralco has 50 specialist business units employing a workforce of approximately 2,000 people. It has four key operating divisions: Water Services, Live Export, Financial Services and Rural Services. The Rural Services division consists of Rural Supplies, Wool Agency, Real Estate and Livestock Agency.

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:32:05 UTC
