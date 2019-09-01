Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Telstra Corporation Ltd    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD

(TLS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
3.72 AUD   +1.64%
09:00pTELSTRA : Scales Back Outlook With Slower NBN Connections
DJ
08/30TELSTRA : Expects to Update Its Guidance Early Next Week
DJ
08/28TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telstra : Scales Back Outlook With Slower NBN Connections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Telstra Corp. (TLS.AU) scaled back its income and cost-cutting targets for the fiscal year to account for a slower-than-anticipated roll out of Australia's national broadband network.

The country's dominant telecommunications provider said Monday it now expects the headwind from the build and migration of customers to the state-owned network will peak in the 2021 fiscal year and not the current year.

Established by Canberra in 2009, NBN Co. is building and operates the country's wholesale broadband network, selling open-access to retail phone and internet providers. The network, designed by the government to level the playing field among telecoms providers, has reduced the total number of premises it expected will be connected in fiscal 2020 to 1.5 million from an earlier target of 2.0 million.

As a result, Telstra said it now expects to cut costs by 630 million Australian dollars (US$424 million) in the current year, rather than the A$660 million previously forecast.

The company's guidance for total income in fiscal 2020 is reduced by A$400 million to between A$25.3 billion and A$27.3 billion, and its target for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization falls by A$200 million to about A$600 million-A$800 million. However, excluding the headwind from the national broadband network its guidance for underlying Ebitda rises by A$100 million to between A$7.4 billion and A$7.9 billion.

Telstra said it continued to anticipate capital expenditure for the year of A$2.9 billion-A$3.3 billion, and restructuring costs of about A$300 million.

Telstra has been particularly squeezed by the rollout of the nationwide network, which effectively renationalized a material part of its business and was built on its infrastructure. To fill the big earnings shortfall, Telstra has cut jobs and is investing in upgrading its networks developing the latest 5G next-generation mobile network.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RESOURCES BEER HOLDINGS CO LTD -0.67% 44.5 End-of-day quote.63.60%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD 1.64% 3.72 End-of-day quote.30.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
09:00pTELSTRA : Scales Back Outlook With Slower NBN Connections
DJ
08/30TELSTRA : Expects to Update Its Guidance Early Next Week
DJ
08/28TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/28TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/15TELSTRA : Creates, Sells Stake in New Property Trust
DJ
08/14Telstra Annual Profit Falls Sharply -- Update
DJ
08/14TELSTRA : Annual Profit Falls Sharply
DJ
07/23TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Telstra complete Australia's firs..
AQ
07/16Australia watchdog says Vodafone misled customers over digital purchases
RE
06/26TELSTRA : The best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus plans and prices in Australia comp..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 27 254 M
EBIT 2020 4 449 M
Net income 2020 2 698 M
Debt 2020 16 441 M
Yield 2020 4,33%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
EV / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 44 205 M
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,92  AUD
Last Close Price 3,72  AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Robyn M. Denholm Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Hakan Ericsson Chief Technology Officer
Nora Lia Scheinkestel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD30.53%29 764
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.45%240 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP13.70%89 554
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.40%79 159
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 787
BCE INC.16.82%42 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group