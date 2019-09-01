Telstra : Scales Back Outlook With Slower NBN Connections

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Telstra Corp. (TLS.AU) scaled back its income and cost-cutting targets for the fiscal year to account for a slower-than-anticipated roll out of Australia's national broadband network.

The country's dominant telecommunications provider said Monday it now expects the headwind from the build and migration of customers to the state-owned network will peak in the 2021 fiscal year and not the current year.

Established by Canberra in 2009, NBN Co. is building and operates the country's wholesale broadband network, selling open-access to retail phone and internet providers. The network, designed by the government to level the playing field among telecoms providers, has reduced the total number of premises it expected will be connected in fiscal 2020 to 1.5 million from an earlier target of 2.0 million.

As a result, Telstra said it now expects to cut costs by 630 million Australian dollars (US$424 million) in the current year, rather than the A$660 million previously forecast.

The company's guidance for total income in fiscal 2020 is reduced by A$400 million to between A$25.3 billion and A$27.3 billion, and its target for underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization falls by A$200 million to about A$600 million-A$800 million. However, excluding the headwind from the national broadband network its guidance for underlying Ebitda rises by A$100 million to between A$7.4 billion and A$7.9 billion.

Telstra said it continued to anticipate capital expenditure for the year of A$2.9 billion-A$3.3 billion, and restructuring costs of about A$300 million.

Telstra has been particularly squeezed by the rollout of the nationwide network, which effectively renationalized a material part of its business and was built on its infrastructure. To fill the big earnings shortfall, Telstra has cut jobs and is investing in upgrading its networks developing the latest 5G next-generation mobile network.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com