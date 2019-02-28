Telstra : Small business benefits from Telstra and Samsung partnership

Small business benefits from Telstra and Samsung partnership

Telstra small and medium business customers will be able to upgrade to the 5G future and access other tailored offers thanks to a landmark partnership with Samsung.

Last week, Samsung showcased three new 4GX-capable smartphones - the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ - to be released on 8 March and the Galaxy S10 5G, which will come later in the year.

Under the partnership, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available first through Telstra when the smartphone is launched in Australia. In a further win for customers, anyone who purchases a Samsung S10+ through Telstra will be able to upgrade to the 5G-capable Galaxy S10 5G at no extra cost when it is released.

Telstra Small Business Executive Anne Da Cunha said the partnership delivered state pf the art connectivity and lower costs for small and medium businesses.

'Small and medium business is the backbone of the Australian economy and we know technology and fast connectivity enables and empowers our nation's entrepreneurs,' Ms Da Cunha said.

'5G-enabled devices are the next step towards customers experiencing the potential of this revolutionary technology with faster downloads, high resolution video streaming with less buffering on their new 5G device just the start of its capabilities.

'5G's ultrafast speeds and lower latency will throw open new digital doors for businesses in particular, so it's great this upgrade is available to our small and medium business customers

'We know rolling out new technology can be a significant investment, especially if you need to roll it out to multiple employees or team members. Joining forces with Samsung also means we can help ease that concern.

The partnership has also unlocked amazing opportunities for fleet customers. Customers will receive six months free on their access fees for every service they take with an S9 or S9+ on select Telstra Business Mobile plans when they take 3 or more of these devices.

The new offer was ratified this week with Samsung at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona.

'Working closely together, using our collective network and technology expertise, ensures our business customers get the best mobile experience on Samsung devices as well help keep their costs under control,' Ms Da Cunha said.

'We are committed to ensuring our customers get the best technology and deals on Australia's best mobile network.'

Samsung Vice President, Mobile Division, Garry McGregor said the partnership with Telstra would open up new possibilities for Australian small businesses.

'The Galaxy S10 range represents the culmination of a decade in development and refinement of the Galaxy experience and builds on many years of collaboration with Telstra to deliver an incredible network experience on our devices,' Mr McGregor said.

'The combined power of the Galaxy S10 5G and the performance of a 5G network will deliver capabilities that will help Australian businesses command their operations through mobile devices like never before.'

Full plan details can be accessed here.

