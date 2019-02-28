Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Telstra Corporation Ltd    TLS   AU000000TLS2

TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD

(TLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Telstra : Small business benefits from Telstra and Samsung partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:42pm EST

Small business benefits from Telstra and Samsung partnership

Telstra small and medium business customers will be able to upgrade to the 5G future and access other tailored offers thanks to a landmark partnership with Samsung.

Last week, Samsung showcased three new 4GX-capable smartphones - the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ - to be released on 8 March and the Galaxy S10 5G, which will come later in the year.

Under the partnership, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available first through Telstra when the smartphone is launched in Australia. In a further win for customers, anyone who purchases a Samsung S10+ through Telstra will be able to upgrade to the 5G-capable Galaxy S10 5G at no extra cost when it is released.

Telstra Small Business Executive Anne Da Cunha said the partnership delivered state pf the art connectivity and lower costs for small and medium businesses.

'Small and medium business is the backbone of the Australian economy and we know technology and fast connectivity enables and empowers our nation's entrepreneurs,' Ms Da Cunha said.

'5G-enabled devices are the next step towards customers experiencing the potential of this revolutionary technology with faster downloads, high resolution video streaming with less buffering on their new 5G device just the start of its capabilities.

'5G's ultrafast speeds and lower latency will throw open new digital doors for businesses in particular, so it's great this upgrade is available to our small and medium business customers

'We know rolling out new technology can be a significant investment, especially if you need to roll it out to multiple employees or team members. Joining forces with Samsung also means we can help ease that concern.

The partnership has also unlocked amazing opportunities for fleet customers. Customers will receive six months free on their access fees for every service they take with an S9 or S9+ on select Telstra Business Mobile plans when they take 3 or more of these devices.

The new offer was ratified this week with Samsung at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona.

'Working closely together, using our collective network and technology expertise, ensures our business customers get the best mobile experience on Samsung devices as well help keep their costs under control,' Ms Da Cunha said.

'We are committed to ensuring our customers get the best technology and deals on Australia's best mobile network.'

Samsung Vice President, Mobile Division, Garry McGregor said the partnership with Telstra would open up new possibilities for Australian small businesses.

'The Galaxy S10 range represents the culmination of a decade in development and refinement of the Galaxy experience and builds on many years of collaboration with Telstra to deliver an incredible network experience on our devices,' Mr McGregor said.

'The combined power of the Galaxy S10 5G and the performance of a 5G network will deliver capabilities that will help Australian businesses command their operations through mobile devices like never before.'

Full plan details can be accessed here.

-ends-

Media contact: Matthew Wu, Media Manager, PR

E:media@team.telstra.com

Reference number: 027/2019

MORE INFORMATION

The Galaxy S10 5G release date will be announced closer to the Australian launch.

To upgrade, customers must maintain their existing plan and return their S10+ in good working order up to 21 days after the 5G device becomes available.

Telstra initially is deploying 5G into our mobile network in the major capital city CBDs and other select high traffic areas and will be progressively rolling out to other areas. Find out more about Telstra's 5G at www.telstra.com.au/coverage-networks/5G

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
07:42pTELSTRA : Small business benefits from Telstra and Samsung partnership
PU
09:41aTELSTRA : Netgear launches Nighthawk M2 mobile router capable of 2Gbps speeds th..
AQ
09:22aTELSTRA : Netgear, Telstra launches 2Gbps 4G modem
AQ
06:45aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson-5G edge computing collaboration explo..
AQ
02/27TELSTRA : first Australian operator to launch Windows 10 eSIM connectivity
PU
02/27TELSTRA : Ericsson, Telstra announce plans to trial 5G for the banking sector
AQ
02/27Ericsson signs IoT deals with Telstra and Chunghwa Telecom
AQ
02/27TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/27TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/26SOFTWARE AG : and Telstra Partner to Develop Water Management Solution for Austr..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 25 824 M
EBIT 2019 4 380 M
Net income 2019 2 435 M
Debt 2019 16 390 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 14,68
P/E ratio 2020 13,64
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 37 226 M
Chart TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Telstra Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,36  AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Richard Penn Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Patrick Mullen Chairman
Robyn M. Denholm Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Hakan Ericsson Chief Technology Officer
Nora Lia Scheinkestel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD9.82%26 577
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.75%234 370
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.12%85 061
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.29%78 422
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA2.71%44 517
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.