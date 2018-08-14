Telstra : Steve Vamos to retire from Telstra Board at AGM

Steve Vamos to retire from Telstra Board at AGM

Telstra Director Steve Vamos today announced his intention to retire from the Telstra Board at Telstra's annual general meeting on 16 October 2018.

Mr Vamos has been a director since September 2009 and is currently a member of the Nomination and Remuneration committees.

Telstra Chairman John Mullen said Mr Vamos' decision to retire was due to his appointment as CEO of Xero Limited in April 2018.

'Xero is a growing company and following his appointment as CEO Steve has made the decision to narrow the range of his other commitments,' Mr Mullen said.

'On behalf of the Board I thank Steve for his valued contribution over the nine years he has served as a director.'

An announcement about the appointment of a new non-executive director will be made in due course.

