Telstra : Townsville to the world – new Telstra Business Technology Centre brings global expertise and tech to town

Townsville to the world - new Telstra Business Technology Centre brings global expertise and tech to town

Telstra has opened its first Business Technology Centre in Townsville, securing jobs, investment and support for the local economy.

The Townsville Business Technology Centre is the first of 28 to be rolled out nationally, and brings the best technology solutions, products and services to the region servicing more than 2000 businesses.

In December, as part of its T22 strategy to simplify its customer offering, Telstra announced a major revamp of its business plans providing more flexibility, greater cost certainty and expert service and advice.

Telstra Acting Group Executive, Consumer and Small Business Michael Ackland said Townsville was chosen as the first area to open a Telstra Business Technology Centre in recognition of the importance of the town as a major economic gateway to North Queensland.

'Townsville has varied industries with businesses of all sizes. However despite being a major regional centre there is limited choice for small to medium businesses when it comes to accessing technology solutions,' Mr Ackland said.

'The needs of small businesses have grown to include much more than just phone products and a website. Now it's about cloud storage and software services, IP phone and data networks and hardware.'

The Townsville Telstra Business Technology Centre is run by Queensland headquartered ASX listed Vita Group.

Vita General Manager Business & Enterprise ICT Paul Edmondson said the opening would allow local businesses to access the best in technology and advice from global technology providers.

'Bringing Townsville businesses greater access to other global providers in cutting edge enterprise technology, such as Microsoft and Cisco. This will be done in a way that removes the complexity, and matches solutions with real-world business needs,' he said.

'This is the only centre of its kind in Townsville and incorporates a significant increase to the dedicated service and support we provide business customers, through a new account management and advisory approach.'

The opening of the Townsville Business Technology Centre brings the most advanced software and technology business solutions to the city.

'Highly sophisticated IP-based business software and cloud storage, once only affordable or available to large enterprises, is now accessible to businesses of all sizes,' Mr Edmondson said.

-ends-

Media contact: Matthew Wu; media@team.telstra.com

Media number: 028/2019