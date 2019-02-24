Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
3.24 AUD   +0.62%
Telstra : and Ericsson launch Global IoT capability

02/24/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Telstra and Ericsson launch Global IoT capability

Telstra and Ericsson today announced their partnership to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to global enterprises by integrating Ericsson's Connectivity Management services from Ericsson's IoT Accelerator solution (previously Device Connection Platform) into Telstra's IoT solution and world-class mobile network. The partnership will bring together Telstra's cellular IoT capabilities and Ericsson's Connectivity services to enable OEMs and enterprises to deploy, manage and scale IoT connected devices and applications globally.

From 30 March, Telstra's enterprise customers will be able to manage, access and track their IoT devices and networked assets at a local, national or global level via access to Telstra's cellular IoT capabilities including Telstra's extensive Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) and CAT-M1 technology.

This builds on Ericsson and Telstra's successful deployment in September 2018 of NB-IoT Extended Range, that increased Telstra's NB-IoT coverage to over 3.5 million square kilometres and which allows data connections up to 100km, 60kms more than 3GPP standards-based limits.

There will be support for eSIM (eUICC) capabilities via the connectivity management service from IoT Accelerator solution and other technologies that will allow global enterprise customers and OEMs to deploy their products and services more easily on Telstra's network, allowing end users to enjoy the benefits of Telstra's network capabilities on a local SIM profile.

Hakan Eriksson, Telstra's Technology Executive said 'With the ever-increasing expansion of the IoT market, our partnership with Ericsson will offer our customers an easier way to manage and scale connected devices and applications, and with our combination of NB-IoT and Cat-M1 technologies, international enterprises, across a range of industries, will have international IoT connectivity solutions.'

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand says: 'Through this announcement, enterprises can now integrate their business processes with the managed connectivity services offered by Telstra and Ericsson to create highly reliable IoT solutions, which will help to drive digital transformation of industries in Australia and internationally. We are enabling enterprises to launch IoT services on a global scale and helping the industry to capitalize on the tremendous potential that IoT brings. This is further evidence of how Ericsson IoT Accelerator can help enterprises to manage their IoT connections with ease, while helping our partners, such as Telstra, to create new opportunities and revenue streams.

Ericsson IoT Accelerator connectivity management service, (previously called Device Connection Platform) is a global, unified connectivity and device management platform that is now supporting more than 30 operators from 100+ countries that service more than 3500 enterprises in various industries to manage IoT connectivity services worldwide. The platform offers enterprise customers reliable connectivity based on service level agreements and a common, unified view of devices and access networks.

Telstra and Ericsson will demonstrate the NB-IoT Extended Range 100km capability with integrated connectivity management service from Ericsson IoT Accelerator at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona between Monday 25 and Thursday 28 February in the Ericsson Hall 2, Stand 2O60.

ENDS

Media contact: Steve Carey, General Manager Media +61 413 988 640 (Barcelona)

& Matthew Wu, Media Manager, PR (Australia)

Email: media@team.telstra.com

Reference: 019/2019

Disclaimer

Telstra Corporation Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 21:06:05 UTC
